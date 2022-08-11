Costume designer Dana Covarrubias explains how ‘Only Murders in the Building’ became a coat show [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Only Murders in the Building” may have been the wrong title for the Hulu comedy. “We have a joke amongst the costume crew where we’re like, ‘This isn’t a show about murders. It’s a show about coats,'” the show’s Emmy-nominated costume designer Dana Covarrubias tells Gold Derby (watch above).

The murders might pull you into the series, but it’s the fabulous fashion and statement coats and jackets that ensure your eyes never look away. Season 1 was set in the dead of winter, paving the way for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to don a lot of outerwear. “I think the reason that it became a coat show, to start, is that it’s really scripted as that. In the pilot episode, Charles, Mabel and Oliver all had dialogue or stage directions that are something about their coats that were really specific. I think that just got my brain thinking, ‘These are going to be very featured pieces of costume, so what is this?’ That’s sort of where I started. And personally, I’m a coat obsessive. I have two closets of coats at home and it’s a problem,” Covarrubias shares. “It’s an issue I’m dealing with! But in New York, there’s every type of weather.”

The New York style element — specifically the Upper West Side — was also an important factor for showrunner John Hoffman, who wanted to combine the classy sophistication of the neighborhood with the bright youthfulness of the character of Mabel. Hoffman even pointed to a photo of Covarrubias on her website as a baseline for Mabel’s look. “I was wearing an oversized faux fur shearling teddy coat that had a neon lining and camouflage pants and chunky boots, and he was like, ‘That’s kind of a good vibe,'” she recalls. “It’s a little bit of me, it’s a little bit of New York City women that have amazing style that I see walking around all the time, but then balancing those two things with something that makes sense with being on the Upper West Side and standing next to Charles and Oliver.”

Like their personalities, Charles’ and Oliver’s styles are polar opposites. The former is in fitted sweaters, shirts and coats in neutral colors, as Covarrubias took inspiration from Charles making the same omelette every day in the pilot. “He’s a very repetitive human who finds comfort in the reptitiveness of something,” she notes. “Nothing on Charles’ costume has flow or movement. Marty is all about flow and movement.” Oliver is seldom seen without a scarf, which symbolizes a theater curtain for the theater director. He’s often in a lot of textures and layers and jewel tones, including that gorgeous purple coat and polka dot scarf in the pilot. That was not the initial idea though.

“It was actually scripted in the stage directions in the pilot that it was a Bergamasco coat, which is a type of dog. It’s those dogs that look kinda like mops,” Covarrubias reveals. “We shopped a bunch of options that were crazy, giant, sort of structural faux fur looks. And they were really over the top, so I shopped some other options that were just interesting colors or a little more avant-garde and asymmetrical. We tried all different kinds of things. And then in the fitting with Marty, he was really concerned [because] he didn’t want it to look too over the top. He didn’t want it to look too silly. This guy is classy and he has good fashion and good style, but it shouldn’t be a joke, like the coat itself shouldn’t be a joke. And I was like, ‘100 percent.’ Comedy always works better when the costumes are really grounded and really based in reality because if the costume’s a joke then your brain’s already there and what the actor is saying doesn’t land. So we sort of settled on that beautiful Haider Ackermann stunning, purple floor-length overcoat.”

In the currently airing Season 2, Covarrubias incorporated some Hitchcockian black and white into numerous costumes, including Shirley MacLaine‘s eye-popping coat, and also wanted to subtly show how close the core trio had gotten. “We thought, ‘Wouldn’t that be fun if we took the color palette that each of them had in Season 1 and sort of have them starting to share each other’s color palettes?'” she says. “So we had Charles wearing some of Oliver’s colors, Mabel wearing some of Charles’ colors, and Oliver wearing some of Mabel’s colors, so we kind of switched it up a little bit.”

