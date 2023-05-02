How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ costume designer Dana Covarrubias inspired Shirley MacLaine’s Season 2 look [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Only Murders in the Building” is, above all else, a coat show. And don’t think everyone behind it doesn’t know it. The Season 2 premiere contains a cheeky wink to the murder mystery’s fabulous array of statement coats. After Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) discover a secret elevator in Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) closet, they grab three fur coats off the rack to be fully prepared for wherever that elevator takes them, which turns out to be outside. That little nod was costume designer Dana Covarrubias‘ idea.

“We have this established idea when they’re in the building, investigating, they wouldn’t necessarily have a coat on because they’re not planning on going outside,” Covarrubias tells Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “So when they’re in the building, you don’t really see them wear coats. And so we knew they were going to Bunny’s apartment, not knowing they would be leaving the building, and they find secret elevator, go down, and there’s a whole exterior scene once they get outside right after that. We shoot in the middle of winter and I was terrified our actors would be absolutely freezing in the 20 degree weather outside. So I kind of pitched in one of our costume meetings, ‘They’re in her closet already. We’ve established Bunny has these amazing fur coats’ — we always use faux fur on the show — ‘couldn’t they each just grab one of Bunny’s coats and throw it on? And it’ll be hilarious and it’ll be just a nod to the whole coat thing on the show.’ And John Hoffman, our showrunner, went for it and he was excited about the idea and they added it to the script.”

Like sequels going bigger than the original, Covarrubias’ mantra for the second season was, simply, more coats. “I think the fans really responded to the coats. We just wanted to keep going with the coats.” The Emmy nominee says they’re “lucky” that, long before the coats became a thing, the show had established Mabel living in her aunt’s apartment, ergo all of the amazing outwear she sports is coming from her aunt’s closet. “We’ve never met her aunt, but her aunt is this fabulously wealthy New York City wardrobe, so it allows us to do a lot with Mabel and have an unending supply of beautiful coats that she is wearing,” she says. “I think being in New York — I personally have two coat closets in my house — you have a coat for every type of weather that exists in New York and it’s something we love to display on our show and look at different textures and colors.”

There is one particular color scheme fans may have picked up on in the second season: black and white. Mabel sports a lot of it, including a black-and-white checkered sweater in the premiere and a gorgeous white coat in the sixth episode. Playing into the season’s theme of figurative and literal puzzles and duality, Covarrubias was inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and the Edith Head designs in his films. “He’s always playing with shadow and light, sort of duality in his characters of not everyone’s good, not everyone’s bad, everyone has many sides to them, and I thought that was really great for both Shirley [MacLaine]’s character and for Mabel this season because both of them are hiding something. Mabel is unconsciously hiding something. She has blackout moments where she doesn’t know what’s going on.”

MacLaine makes her debut in the second episode at Bunny’s memorial, donning a fabulous black-and-white coat, complete with a black pillbox hat, when she introduces herself as Leonora Folger, the mother of Bunny. In the ninth episode, Charles discovers that she is, in fact, Rose Cooper, the artist whose painting Bunny owned. She returns to the Arconia with a much more casual look — her “true self,” as it were — which was actually inspired by Covarrubias herself.

“In Shirley’s fitting, I wanted to first fit her for the first look and then have a discussion with her about what the second look could be,” she shares. “I went in wearing just a normal look that I would wear to work and she actually fell in love with it and she just said, ‘I think I just want to wear what you’re wearing for my second change.’ I was wearing this flowy dress and this leather shirt jacket, and we took it and we found fabrics and she picked out the fabrics and we sort of knocked off my entire outfit. It’s so funny. I mean, it’s so flattering that she would want to wear something that I was wearing.”

You can definitely expect many, many more coats in Season 3, which will premiere in the summer. And it sounds like Mabel will have some serious competition in the coat department. “There’s a new character, who I don’t want to talk about too much, but she might steal the coat scene this season,” Covarrubias teases. “Her coats really blow everything else out of the water. It’s pretty fun.”

