‘Dancing with the Stars’ most wins: All 17 pro dancers who have won the Mirror Ball Trophy and how many

“Dancing with the Stars” premiered in 2005 with a focus on teaching celebrities some fancy footwork. But along the way the professional dancers who teach and partner with those celebrity amateurs became stars in their own right. Many of them returned to the show year after year, and over a dozen have won the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy over the course of the series. Scroll down to see every single “DWTS” pro champion, listed by their number of victories.
It’s fitting that the “DWTS” pros have become fan-favorites because they’re not just dancers. They’re also trainers, choreographers and storytellers, and their chemistry with the stars fuels the show’s best routines, so they’re truly the lifeblood of the competition, especially when they bring talent and charisma out of unexpected places, from child stars to race car drivers to one male model, Nyle DiMarco, who won the Mirror Ball Trophy despite being deaf: you need the steady hand of a pro more than ever when you can’t hear the music.
The first season aired during the summer of 2005, included just six couples, and lasted only six weeks until “General Hospital” actress Kelly Monaco was crowned the winner with her pro partner Alec Mazo, who competed in four more seasons of the show but didn’t win again. He was followed by Cheryl Burke, who became the show’s first two-time professional winner with her back-to-back victories in season two (with singer Drew Lachey) and season three (with football star Emmitt Smith).
But before long Derek Hough, arguably the biggest breakout star in the show’s history, eclipsed that total with six Mirror Ball Trophies, far more than any other pro before or since. Hough even continued that winning streak outside of the competition, winning a couple of Emmys for Best Choreography for routines that he created for “DWTS.” But he’s not the show’s only professional success story. See the full list below.
1 Win
Lindsay Arnold
Season 25 with Jordan Fisher
Alan Bersten
Season 28 with Hannah Brown
Sharna Burgess
Season 27 with Bobby Bones
Witney Carson
Season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Season 18 with Meryl Davis
Tony Dovolani
Season 15 with Melissa Rycroft
Jenna Johnson
Season 26 with Adam Rippon
Alec Mazo
Season 1 with Kelly Monaco
Emma Slater
Season 24 with Rashad Jennings
Karina Smirnoff
Season 13 with J.R. Martinez
2 Wins
Mark Ballas
Season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi
Season 8 with Shawn Johnson
Cheryl Burke
Season 2 with Drew Lachey
Season 3 with Emmitt Smith
Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 20 with Rumer Willis
Season 23 with Laurie Hernandez
Julianne Hough
Season 4 with Apolo Anton Ohno
Season 5 with Helio Castroneves
Kym Johnson Herjavek
Season 9 with Donny Osmond
Season 12 with Hines Ward
Peta Murgatroyd
Season 14 with Donald Driver
Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco
6 Wins
Derek Hough
Season 7 with Brooke Burke
Season 10 with Nicole Scherzinger
Season 11 with Jennifer Grey
Season 16 with Kellie Pickler
Season 17 with Amber Riley
Season 21 with Bindi Irwin