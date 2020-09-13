‘Dancing with the Stars’ most wins: All 17 pro dancers who have won the Mirror Ball Trophy and how many

“Dancing with the Stars” premiered in 2005 with a focus on teaching celebrities some fancy footwork. But along the way the professional dancers who teach and partner with those celebrity amateurs became stars in their own right. Many of them returned to the show year after year, and over a dozen have won the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy over the course of the series. Scroll down to see every single “DWTS” pro champion, listed by their number of victories.

It’s fitting that the “DWTS” pros have become fan-favorites because they’re not just dancers. They’re also trainers, choreographers and storytellers, and their chemistry with the stars fuels the show’s best routines, so they’re truly the lifeblood of the competition, especially when they bring talent and charisma out of unexpected places, from child stars to race car drivers to one male model, Nyle DiMarco, who won the Mirror Ball Trophy despite being deaf: you need the steady hand of a pro more than ever when you can’t hear the music.

The first season aired during the summer of 2005, included just six couples, and lasted only six weeks until “General Hospital” actress Kelly Monaco was crowned the winner with her pro partner Alec Mazo, who competed in four more seasons of the show but didn’t win again. He was followed by Cheryl Burke, who became the show’s first two-time professional winner with her back-to-back victories in season two (with singer Drew Lachey) and season three (with football star Emmitt Smith).

But before long Derek Hough, arguably the biggest breakout star in the show’s history, eclipsed that total with six Mirror Ball Trophies, far more than any other pro before or since. Hough even continued that winning streak outside of the competition, winning a couple of Emmys for Best Choreography for routines that he created for “DWTS.” But he’s not the show’s only professional success story. See the full list below.

1 Win

Lindsay Arnold

Season 25 with Jordan Fisher

Alan Bersten

Season 28 with Hannah Brown

Sharna Burgess

Season 27 with Bobby Bones

Witney Carson

Season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Season 18 with Meryl Davis

Tony Dovolani

Season 15 with Melissa Rycroft

Jenna Johnson

Season 26 with Adam Rippon

Alec Mazo

Season 1 with Kelly Monaco

Emma Slater

Season 24 with Rashad Jennings

Karina Smirnoff

Season 13 with J.R. Martinez

2 Wins

Mark Ballas

Season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi

Season 8 with Shawn Johnson

Cheryl Burke

Season 2 with Drew Lachey

Season 3 with Emmitt Smith

Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 20 with Rumer Willis

Season 23 with Laurie Hernandez

Julianne Hough

Season 4 with Apolo Anton Ohno

Season 5 with Helio Castroneves

Kym Johnson Herjavek

Season 9 with Donny Osmond

Season 12 with Hines Ward

Peta Murgatroyd

Season 14 with Donald Driver

Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco

6 Wins

Derek Hough

Season 7 with Brooke Burke

Season 10 with Nicole Scherzinger

Season 11 with Jennifer Grey

Season 16 with Kellie Pickler

Season 17 with Amber Riley

Season 21 with Bindi Irwin