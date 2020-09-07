‘Dancing with the Stars’ odds: Who will win the Mirror Ball Trophy in season 29? [UPDATING]

Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” cast a whopping 15 celebrities to their lineup. But who among them will win? We opened our predictions the day the cast was announced, with our odds updating throughout the season as the competition progresses. So who’s ahead? Who’s an underdog? Scroll down for our latest forecasts.

The 15 contestants who started this season were the most on the show since 16 celebs appeared in season nine. They included “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, controversial “Tiger King” activist Carole Baskin, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, Emmy and Tony nominated actress Anne Heche, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado, “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, “Desperate Housewives” actor Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, NBA legend Charles Oakley, “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, actress and “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Football players have frequently excelled on “DWTS,” with Mirror Ball Trophies going to NFL alums Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashad Jennings. Three figure skaters have won too: Kristi Yamaguchi, Meryl Davis and Adam Rippon. Athletes in general tend to do well on the show given the intense physical demands of learning new dance routines each and every week. But singers have also flourished with their strong sense of musicality: just look at champions Drew Lachey, Nicole Scherziner, Kellie Pickler and Amber Riley.

Of course, the show would be boring if it were always that predictable. Who would’ve thought based on their resumes that teenage animal expert Bindi Irwin and radio host Bobby Bones would rule their respective seasons? Never count anyone out completely on “DWTS.” See who our users are betting on below, listed in order of their latest racetrack odds.

UPDATED: September 4, 2020

FRONT-RUNNER:

1 .Johnny Weir — 37/10

STRONGEST CHALLENGERS:

2. Skai Jackson — 5/1

3. Jesse Metcalfe — 6/1

4. Jeannie Mai — 13/2

5. AJ McLean — 15/2

6. Nelly — 18/1

DON’T COUNT THEM OUT:

7. Chrishell Stause — 22/1

8. Kaitlyn Bristowe — 28/1

9. Justina Machado — 33/1

10. Nev Schulman — 35/1

11. Vernon Davis — 66/1

UNDERDOGS:

12. Carole Baskin — 95/1

13. Anne Heche — 100/1

14. Monica Aldama — 100/1

15. Charles Oakley — 100/1

