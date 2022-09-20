‘Dancing with the Stars’ power rankings: Who is predicted to win the Mirror Ball Trophy in season 31?

Who will win the Mirror Ball Trophy for season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars”? Every week fans of the show place their bets here in our predictions center to let us know who they think the champion will be. Those predictions are combined to generate our official racetrack odds. But the bets are bound to change from week to week as we learn who has the fancy footwork — and fan bases — needed to prevail. Scroll down for our latest official “Dancing with the Stars” power rankings.

Updated: September 19, 2022

FRONT-RUNNER

1. Jordin Sparks — 4/1 odds

TOP CHALLENGERS

2. Wayne Brady — 9/2 odds

3. Shangela — 11/2 odds

4. Charli D’Amelio — 6/1 odds

5. Daniel Durant — 17/2 odds

6. Selma Blair — 18/1 odds

DARK HORSES

7. Gabby Windey — 18/1 odds

8. Jessie James Decker — 40/1 odds

9. Trevor Donovan — 62/1 odds

10. Jason Lewis — 64/1 odds

11. Vinny Guadagnino — 72/1 odds

LONG SHOTS

12. Teresa Giudice — 82/1 odds

13. Cheryl Ladd — 100/1 odds

14. Joseph Baena — 100/1 odds

15. Sam Champion — 100/1 odds

16. Heidi D’Amelio — 100/1 odds

“Dancing with the Stars” has been on the air since 2005, and the format has more or less remained the same. Celebrities team up with professional dancers to learn new routines every week. Those routines are scored by a panel of judges — for season 31, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. But it’s not just the judges’ scores that determine the winners and losers. Those scores are combined with the votes of viewers at home to determine who moves on to the next round, who’s eliminated, and who ultimately claims the Mirror Ball Trophy. That’s how charismatic celebs like Bobby Bones and Iman Shumpert have been able to prevail over opponents with higher numbers from the judging panel.

But season 31 of “DWTS” marks a major change that could affect the outcomes. Most importantly, the series has left its original broadcast home on ABC and now streams exclusively on Disney+. As a result, the show is going out live coast-to-coast instead of being tape-delayed for audiences out west. That opens up the show to more active participation from viewer voters across the country, as used to be the case when “DWTS” aired a separate results episode the night after performances. The impact of that change remains to be seen but could make this year’s contest especially unpredictable. Who do you think has the edge? Is there anyone we’re underestimating or overestimating?

