Everything we know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29 (so far)

Spring is just around the corner, but you know what’s not? Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars.” For the second year in a row, the long-running hoofathon is sitting out the spring cycle. So once again, you’ll have to wait a wee bit longer for its return.

Here’s everything we know about the 29th installment so far.

It will be in the fall.

While “Dancing” hasn’t officially been renewed yet — as Tom Bergeron informed a concerned fan in December — all signs point to a return. ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke and Rob Mills, ABC Entertainment’s senior VP of alternative series, specials and late-night programming, have both since spoken about a 29th season that would air in the fall. “Dancing’s” fall installments have started mid-September (last season premiered on Sept. 16), so we’re looking at a Monday, Sept. 14 or Sept. 21 premiere.

Which pros are returning?

It’s far too early to say, and given how abruptly “Dancing” dropped Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev like a bad habit last season, no one is really safe until the official announcement. But you can probably expect most of the “new guard” pros back. One of old guard, Peta Murgatroyd, who returned last season after two years, expressed interest in doing Season 29, saying in October that she and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy had discussed “scheduling in” having a second baby before Season 29 so she wouldn’t have to miss a cycle like she did with her first pregnancy, when “Dancing” still aired twice in a calendar year. She is not currently pregnant.

But Maks still won’t be back

Murgatroyd is a “maybe,” but don’t count on a Chmerkovskiy comeback. The Season 18 champ, who last competed on Season 25 in fall 2017, recently reiterated that he has no plans to return as a pro. “We have incredible relationships with producers, pretty much everybody on set, behind the scenes and so on. I’m ecstatic for Peta to be able to have this opportunity still when it’s available, and I have to move on,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” “I’ve got to do other things. We have so much stuff coming up, and it’s been an incredible, I would say, year of sort of self-discovery as a family.” Chmerkovskiy has previously stated he’d like to be a judge on the show, but that appears to be lower on his priority list now.

Producers have these celebrities in mind

Mills has shared some of the stars on his wish list; at the top is Charlie Sheen, who declined a spot on Season 28, but the exec is not throwing in the towel yet. “I found him to be one of the nicest, most charming people. He is just a born entertainer and I think people would love to see him, but it may not be for him,” Mills told our sister site “Variety” in December. “What I really found very sweet about him is he basically said, ‘I really don’t dance. I’ve got two left feet.’ So there’s a real sweetness and vulnerability, which would be really fun to showcase on the show.”

Mills is also going after Ryan Shazier, a former Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker who suffered a spinal contusion in a head-on tackle during a game in December 2017 that nearly left him paralyzed. In May, a video of him dancing at his wedding went viral, which is exactly the type of inspirational story “Dancing” covets.

And there could be a redemption arc on the horizon for Christie Brinkley. After turning down “Dancing” for years, the supermodel finally joined last season, but she broke her arm in rehearsal days before the premiere and was replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Mills would “love to see her back dancing in the ballroom.” He’s also hoping to get another “Queer Eye” guy on after Karamo finished in eighth place last season.

Another politician is not out of the question

All the backlash to Sean Spicer‘s casting last season has not deterred TPTB from possibly booking another political lightning rod. (Reminder: The election will be smack dab in the middle of Season 29.) Mills “would never say never to someone in politics” and “would look at anything, potentially, if it were good for the show.” Burke also stood by Spicer’s casting in January, saying, “It’s a ballroom dancing show; it is not a political show. The contestants came with the spirit of that.”

