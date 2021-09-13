‘Dancing with the Stars’: Meet the Season 30 cast

A Bachelor, a Spice Girl, a Cobra Kai, a Real Housewife and an Olympic gymnast are just some of the celebrities who will hit the hardwood on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30. ABC has released cast photos of the 15-star lineup and you can check them out in the gallery above.

The photos are just the solo celebs for now since the pairings will be revealed live on the season premiere. All we know for sure at the moment is that singer and dancer JoJo Siwa will be part of the first same-sex couple in “Dancing” history.

Siwa was one of two stars announced in August, the other being gymnast Suni Lee, fresh off her triple medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics, including gold in the all-around. The rest of the cast was announced on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 8 and includes “Bachelor” star Matt James, Spice Girl Melanie C, WWE star The Miz and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green, who just so happens to be dating Season 27 champ Sharna Burgess. Chances they are paired together are very, very high.

Besides Burgess, the pro roster features Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. Arnold and Carson are both returning after missing last season due to their pregnancies.

Also back this season is head judge Len Goodman, who couldn’t travel to the U.S. last year because of COVID-19, so there’ll be a four-person judges’ table with him, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Tyra Banks will host again.

“Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

