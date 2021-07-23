Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30

“Dancing with the Stars” will hoof its way to its 30th season in the fall. Who would’ve thought 16 years ago that this little six-week summer show would make it to the big 3-0? But here we are. Here is everything we know about the milestone installment so far.

It has a premiere date

Season 30 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c, maintaining the series’ usual two-hour Monday night slot. It will likely wrap up once again at the end of November right before Thanksgiving.

Tyra Banks will host again

“Dancing” fans’ world was turned upside down last July when the show dropped Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts in favor of Banks, who also serves as an executive producer, as part of a “new creative direction,” and the supermodel is not going anywhere. ABC announced in March, when the show was renewed for a 30th season, that Banks will be back.

There will be four judges

Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will be sitting behind the judges’ table. Goodman was unable to participate in person last season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, which led to the addition of six-time champ Hough as a judge. This will be the second iteration of a regular four-person judging panel after Hough’s sister, two-time champ Julianne Hough, served as a judge for several seasons.

Which pros will be back?

Nothing official yet until the cast announcement — we all know what happened to Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev two years ago — but Val Chmerkovskiy has confirmed he’ll be in Season 30. “I can’t necessarily talk about this season just yet, but I can say I am excited that I will be a part of it,” he told TV Insider in early July. “Hopefully, everybody is going to tune in and enjoy the best season ever.”

Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson sat out Season 29 because of their pregnancies, but both had said they want to return for the landmark outing. Burgess, who returned last season alongside Chigvintsev, who won, and Gleb Savchenko have also expressed a desire to lace up their shoes again. Meanwhile, Cheryl Burke, the longest-tenured pro said in February on her podcast “Pretty Messed Up,” which she co-hosts with her Season 29 partner AJ McLean and Rene Elizondo, that she’s not sure if she’ll be back because she’s not currently under contract.

When will the celebrity cast be announced?

The reveal usually happens late August/early September on “Good Morning America” and there’s no reason to think that won’t be the case again this year. Last year, some celebrities were announced piecemeal — Kaitlyn Bristowe, McLean — with the full cast unveiled on “GMA” on Sept. 2. In 2019, the cast announcement happened on Aug. 21.

