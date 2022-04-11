Everything to know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, from its new network to its new producer

“Dancing with the Stars” will be back for a 31st season — with a twist. The long-running series will move to Disney+ from ABC for Season 31. Yup, you read that right. While you process that information, here’s everything to know about the next installment, which will definitely be unlike one we’ve been before.

Is “Dancing with the Stars” returning for Season 31?

Yes, and also Season 32. The show was renewed for a 31st and 32nd season on April 8, so you won’t have to wonder about its status once Season 31 wraps up.

Where is “Dancing with the Stars” airing?

After 16 years and 30 seasons on ABC, “Dancing” will move exclusively to Disney+ starting with Season 31. The news was announced in conjunction with the show’s two-season renewal. “Dancing” will be the first live series to stream on Disney+.

OK, when will “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 premiere?

No exact date yet, but Season 31 will debut in the fall, likely in mid-September. It will probably still air on Mondays to maintain consistency (the network change is big enough). A bigger question is when Season 32 will air. “Dancing” was reduced to one installment a year starting with Season 28 in 2019, but now that it’s on Disney+ and scheduling and time slots are less of a concern, the show could air its first spring season in 2023 since the truncated “Athletes” season in 2018.

Who is in the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 cast?

Well, no one yet. Casting hasn’t begun.

When will the “Dancing with the Stars” Season 31 cast be announced?

If the pattern continues, the cast will be announced in mid-to-late August with most, if not all, of them being unveiled on “Good Morning America.”

Which pros will return for Season 31?

Also too soon to say. As we’ve learned in the past, the pros typically don’t find out until the last minute before the cast is announced. But one pro you can safely cross off your list is Season 27 champ Sharna Burgess, who is pregnant and due with her and Season 30 partner Brian Austin Green‘s baby boy on July 4. After his elimination last season, two-time champ Val Chmerkovskiy said Season 30 was “probably” his last. He can, of course, change his mind, but don’t say he didn’t warn you.

Will Tyra Banks return to host Season 31?

ABC made no mention of Banks’ status in its renewal and Disney+ announcement, but it’s likely that the supermodel, who’s also an executive producer, will be back.

Will all four judges be back for Season 31?

Similarly, ABC did not mention the status of the four judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli — but for now there’s no reason yet to assume they won’t all be behind the judges’ table again. After missing Season 29 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and being replaced by Hough, Goodman returned in Season 30 to make it a four-person panel, which wreaked havoc on the judges’ vote and forced the introduction of a tiebreaker rule that the show and Banks kept failing to properly explain.

What changes will there be in Season 31?

Unknown at the moment, but there will be a new, yet-to-be-named executive producer, so you can probably expect some tweaks. Andrew Llinares, the executive producer since the “Athletes” season in 2018, departed “Dancing” in March. He is most famous (infamous?) for the controversial decision to fire co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews for Banks in 2020 as a way to freshen up the show. Bergeron reacted to Llinares’ exit appropriately.

