Who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30? See our latest updated power rankings

Who will win “Dancing with the Stars” season 30? The competition is underway, and every week our readers make their predictions here in our predictions center for who they think will claim the Mirror Ball Trophy, who will be eliminated each week, who will get the highest scores, who will get the lowest scores, and more. And with each week’s performances and results, naturally our Mirror Ball odds shift as the momentum shifts between contestants. See our latest “Dancing with the Stars” winner predictions below.

UPDATED: October 4, 2021 (Week 3)

FRONT-RUNNER

1. JoJo Siwa — 71/20 odds

Same position as last week

TOP CHALLENGERS

2. Amanda Kloots — 4/1 odds

Up one spot from last week

3. Suni Lee — 9/2 odds

Down one spot from last week

4. Melanie C — 5/1 odds

Same position as last week

5. Cody Rigsby — 15/2

Same position as last week

DARK HORSE CONTENDERS

6. Melora Hardin — 28/1

Same position as last week

7. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin — 48/1

Up two spots from last week

8. Olivia Jade — 75/1 odds

Up two spots from last week

9. Matt James — 75/1

Down two spots from last week

10. Jimmie Allen — 100/1

Up one spot from last week

LONG SHOTS

11. Brian Austin Green — 100/1

Down three spots from last week

12. Christine Chiu — 100/1

Up one spot from last week

13. Kenya Moore — 100/1

Up one spot from last week

14. Iman Shumpert — 100/1

Same position as last week

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 started September 20 with 15 contestants spanning the worlds of TV, film, sports, and music. That includes Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, NBA basketball player Iman Shumpert, WWE pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby, “Real Housewives” alum Kenya Moore, “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu, “Bachelor” star Matt James, “The Office” actress Melora Hardin, “90210” actor Brian Austin Green, “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove, country singer Jimmie Allen, Spice Girls singer Melanie C, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, “The Talk” co-host and Broadway performer Amanda Kloots, and social media personality Olivia Jade.

The show’s results are based on two factors. First are the scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, which are based on the quality of the dancers’ routines. But just as important are the votes of the live TV audience, so it often makes a big difference for struggling dancers if they have strong fan bases turning out for them every week. Do you agree with our current odds? Are we completely off base? Place your bets here every week for a chance to win our weekly predictions contest.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC.