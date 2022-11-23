Daniel Craig movies: 13 greatest films ranked from worst to best [PHOTOS]

British actor Daniel Craig recently appeared on Broadway in “Macbeth” opposite Ruth Negga as his queen. He was first bitten by the acting bug at the age of six, when he made his debut in a primary school production of the musical “Oliver.” As an adult, Craig would initially be hired for supporting roles on the big screen. But he would eventually headline a major franchise – namely, the 007 films.

On October 14, 2005 MGM and Sony Pictures announced in London that Craig would take over the James Bond series with his first film being 2006’s “Casino Royale.” The action hero wore a tuxedo and a life jacket as he arrived via a Royal Navy speedboat. Some fans of the secret agent were a little leery about having a blond-haired and blue-eyed Bond and not a tall, dark and handsome iconic character. But Craig was widely praised by critics and former 007’s. Critic Todd McCarthy praised his performance and stated that “He comes closer to the author’s original conception of this exceptionally long-lived male fantasy figure than anyone since early Sean Connery.” No less than Steven Spielberg proclaimed that the actor was “the perfect 21st century Bond.” Mixing the unpredictable, brutish Bond of the Connery eras with the sophistication of early Roger Moore and a small dose of Dalton grit, Craig has come to define the super spy in a world that would be unrecognizable to creator Ian Fleming.

As for Craig’s detective Beonit Blanc and his so-called Southern drawl in “Knives Out,” he is far away from his macho role as James Bond. Johnson told the magazine “GQ” that a certain big-name English actor — perhaps playing himself, perhaps not — is seen for half a minute as Blanc’s partner. The flamboyant Blanc, with his famous penchant for knitwear and neckerchiefs is now canonically gay, as stated by Johnson in a post-screening press conference, if it wasn’t already obvious. Also, yet another sequel is in the making.

Tour our photo gallery featuring the 13 best movie performances by Craig, including the ones mentioned above, plus “No Time to Die,” “Skyfall,” “Glass Onion,” “Road to Perdition” and more.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions