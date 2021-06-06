Daniel Minahan (‘Halston’ director) on the legendary designer: ‘He was a world creator’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I do think of him as the first influencer and also in a way the first person to be erased,” declares Emmy winner Daniel Minahan about Halston, the legendary designer that is the subject of a new Netflix limited series of the same name. Minahan directed all five episodes of the series, which stars Ewan McGregor as the charismatic but volatile title character. For Minahan, whose directing credits include multiple episodes of “Game of Thrones,” “Deadwood” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” bringing “Halston” to the screen was a passion project several years in the making. Check out our exclusive video interview above.

Minahan became fascinated with the designer at an early age in part due to the director’s interest in 1970’s New York. As he began to learn more about Halston’s rise to fame and his epic downfall, Minahan saw that the story of Halston was perfect for the screen.”The thing that struck me about it is this idea that this man created this name. He created an empire, and then he had it stripped away from him– his name and his identity,” explains Minahan. “I thought there was something very cinematic and worthy about telling that story.”

When it came to casting the character of Halston, Minahan argues that McGregor was his first and only choice. “I really needed somebody who had the chops that could do this dialect and take this very unsympathetic character and make him sympathetic. I’ve seen Ewan do this,” he exclaims. “I needed somebody like him who is bold enough to do it.

The series shows the celebrated man in both the peaks and valleys of his professional and personal life, culminating in the loss of his personal trademark following years of drug abuse and creative stagnation. The show also documents the designer’s legendary volatility and drug abuse. Minahan says that it was essential to dramatize all parts of Halston’s career. “He was sort of a world creator and that was really exciting to dig deep into that and go after those details,” he explains. “I think it’s very rare that you get to see a show that about artistic creativity. Every aspect of him helped to inform who he was and what he did. He led an exemplary life; he just sort of lost the thread at a certain point.”

