Daniel Pemberton (‘Amsterdam’ composer) on working with Drake and Giveon to create original song ‘Time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I came on the film pretty late,” says composer Daniel Pemberton while discussing his work on David O. Russell‘s latest film “Amsterdam.” “They had tried a few things out with music beforehand that hadn’t worked out, which I think is partly due to the film being complex. It’s not a straightforward, generic, formulaic movie. It is a complicated movie with so many different strands in it. I think it was difficult to work out what the score should be.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Amsterdam” stars Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie as three friends who witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The large ensemble includes Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek and many more.

Pemberton says his late arrival to the film allowed him to view it with fresh eyes and ears. “I got this idea of all woodwinds,” he explains. “How do I make this movie feel special and different from all the movie scores I’ve done before? The film straddles so many different stories. It has comedic elements, it’s got beautiful love and a friendship story, it’s got suspense, it’s got conspiracy. How can I create something that can cover all those bases but not be a generic orchestral film score? So I had this idea of woodwinds because I felt like there was a lightness to them and an optimism that was right for the film. Right after the screening for me in London I just came home and started writing. I was really inspired.”

Pemberton also teamed up with music superstars Drake and Giveon for an original song for the film, “Time.” The composer explains, “Drake was a producer on the movie. He was a childhood friend of Matt Budman, one of the producers who was very closely involved with the film. From the instant I saw the film I was like, I would really like to end this on a song. There’s a line in the film that Valerie (Robbie) says, ‘I’ll always be grateful for the time we had together.’ It jumped out at me. That’s what this film is about…So I started getting it together and Matt was like, ‘We should get this over to Drake and his guy Giveon.'”

“It all happened crazy fast,” he continues. “No one believed we would get this done. The fact we pulled the song off in such a short amount of time is really special. [Giveon] has a really interesting timbre to his voice. He instantly draws you in. The first time I heard what they did I was like, ‘This is great!’ It’s interesting how Drake and Giveon could just take it to another level. That’s kind of what I felt his voice was doing. It’s super cool to have created something together that feels already timeless.”

“Amsterdam” was released in the United States on October 7 by 20th Century Studios and is currently available to stream on demand. Watch our full chat with Pemberton above.

