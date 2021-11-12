Daniel Pemberton (‘The Rescue’ composer): ‘If you can believe, believe in the impossible’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I always loved that idea of anything is possible. If you can believe, believe in the impossible,” declares Oscar and Emmy-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton about what most inspired him when composing the score and end credits song for the riveting National Geographic documentary feature “The Rescue,” directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (“Free Solo”).

We talked with Pemberton as part of Gold Derby's special film composers "Meet the Experts" Q&A event with key Oscar and guild contenders.

“The Rescue” for NatGeo chronicles the enthralling events that transfixed the world in 2018, when 12 boys and their coach were rescued from deep inside a flooded cave in Northern Thailand. As the film unfolds, recounting how the boys were rescued under such challenging life and death circumstances, Pemberton’s ambient, contemplative score wades in and out of focus, effectively helping to ratchet up the tension onscreen. “The thing that you’re really trying to do is get the audience into the mind of what’s happening at that moment on screen and in the divers recollections,” Pemberton explains, pointing to “a few key moments, like them finding the boys and the first boy coming out.”

The film becomes a genuinely uplifting experience as the boys and their coach are rescued, with the music adding emotional weight to the against-all-odds story. “There’s a release at the end,” Pemberton reveals. “It’s so exciting and joyous because you’ve gone through such an intense musical experience beforehand that the release at the end hopefully like gives you that emotional high,” he says.

“Another big part of that is I’m trying to build up towards the song at the end, an unashamedly optimistic and hopeful track to end the film on,” he notes, referring to “Believe,” the song he co-wrote for the film with Gary Go and Aloe Blacc, which plays over the film’s end credits. “There’s a line in the film, when the divers see the boys for the first time, they just say, ‘believe.’ That’s all,” he explains. “It’s the first words they say to the kids and they say it over and over again because I think they are as shocked to see the kids as the kids are to see them.”

