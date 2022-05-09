Danielle Pinnock (‘Ghosts’): ‘I genuinely have two left feet in real life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I ended up taking dance lessons,” admits Danielle Pinnock about playing a musically-talented spirit on “Ghosts.” For our recent webchat she continues, “I genuinely have two left feet in real life. I definitely wanted to learn singing lessons and get as much of her in me as possible.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“Ghosts” is a CBS comedy about a couple who inherit a property haunted by people who have died there over the course of history. The eclectic group of ghouls includes a Viking, revolutionary officer, lady of the manor, native American and 80s stockbroker. Pinnock explains, “This show is called ‘Ghosts,’ but I definitely feel like there’s this weird kinetic energy that we all have. As an ensemble, everyone loves each other on this show. We truly are a family. We all work off of each other. We know each other’s strengths, we know each other’s weaknesses. Who can improv and who doesn’t like improvising? This incredible show’s engine is this ensemble.”

In that family group, Pinnock plays Alberta Haynes, a prohibition era jazz singer. She loves regaling tales of her scandalous past and is convinced she was poisoned. She says, “Alberta is just a delicious diva from the prohibition era, and I am a homebody through and through. I definitely learnt to be more confident. She’s taught me so much about how to sing, which I didn’t know how to do beforehand… and the dance style of the 1920s.”

In the episode “Alberta’s Fan,” the character finally makes the big time by going viral. The episode also gives Alberta an opportunity to reflect on her father. Pinnock reveals, “We get to find out more about her relationship with her father and how hard her father worked. This mirrors my own personal relationship. I have to give a huge shout-out to all the writers. I was able to share about my personal relationship and how much I want to make my own father proud of me after he passed away. Even in the afterlife, Alberta is trying to get some cool points with her dad.”

