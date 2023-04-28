Danielle Pinnock (‘Ghosts’): ‘I came in full guns blazing’ for Season 2 [Exclusive Video Interview]

“This season was really important for me as an actor,” reflects Danielle Pinnock about working on Season 2 of “Ghosts” in our recent webchat. She continues, “I had a lot of imposter syndrome for season 1. This was my first time being a series regular, and I was a replacement. I was wondering whether I’m good enough to do this. Season 2 was taking the reins of the vehicle, having that confidence I can go anywhere. I didn’t want to half-ass anything; I came in full guns blazing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The CBS sitcom is set in a manor haunted by people who have died there over the course of history. When Sam (Rose McIver) inherits the property, she has a near death experience which allows her to see and hear the ghosts. In the collection of ghouls, Pinnock plays Alberta Haynes, a prohibition era jazz singer, who died of suspicious circumstances. In Season 2, Sam sets up a podcast to try and solve Alberta’s murder. The actress explains, “The diva exterior that Alberta plays was because, at times, she didn’t feel like she was worthy because she had so much competition. That something I can identify with as an actor.”

In the episode “Alberta’s Descendant,” someone from her family called Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley) visits the manor. Alicia has dreams of also becoming a singer which Alberta worries about. But after singing a duet (which only Sam and the ghosts can fully appreciate), Alberta is convinced that her relative should pursue their dreams. Pinnock says, “Co-creator Joe Port said, ‘What if she always wanted to be a parent and death took her. Alicia is now her one chance to be a parent.’ That changed my life. I had something now to play and fight in that scene. It was an opportunity to breathe new life into her persona. And that final moment where they sing that beautiful song, which my husband actually helped with the music for, we both got chills doing.”

Looking to Season 3, Pinnock reveals, “Something I’m excited for is that we will have solved Alberta’s murder. We would have solved it by the end of the season. And now I’m excited to see another ghost get uplifted and elevated.”

