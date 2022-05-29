For director Danny Boyle, ‘Pistol’ celebrates the ‘distance between being young and being old’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Very simply, somebody very famous once said ‘without music, life is a mistake,’ and I’ve always believed that,” declares Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) about how personal it was for him to direct his FX limited series “Pistol.” “I mean, it just has to be a part,” he pauses during our recent Q&A, adding that “it is such a huge part for me in my life.” We talked with Boyle as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

FX’s limited series “Pistol” is written by Craig Pearce (“Moulin Rouge!”), inspired by front-man Steve Jones‘ 2016 memoir “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.” Boyle directed all six episodes of the series, telling the fascinating origin story of The Sex Pistols, the influential 1970s punk rock band credited with being one of the most groundbreaking acts in the history of popular music, responsible for initiating the anarchic punk movement in the U.K. and inspiring many later punk and alternative rock musicians. The series’ huge ensemble cast includes Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde and Emmy nominees Maisie Williams as Pamela Rooke and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

It makes sense for Boyle to eventually tackle The Sex Pistols on screen after decades creating films in which music plays such a vital role. Acclaimed classics like “Trainspotting,” “The Beach,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “Yesterday” all heavily rely on revered needle drops and original hits, demonstrating his passion and understanding for the place that modern music has on popular culture. For his foray into the origins of the punk rock movement, Boyle says it was not only his love of music, but also how the Pistols’ story resonated with him personally that drew him to the material.

“It’s very personal for me because I’m the exact same age as the group. When they were starting off as late teens, or in their early twenties, I was the exact contemporary of them,” he reveals. “It’s not like your life was timed. You were young, and then you were old. There was nothing in between. And what they did was they interrupted that. They smashed that and not in a particularly constructive way, but in a chaotic, almost destructive way. The value of that was it gave you the opportunity to say there is something in-between, that you don’t have to follow your father into the factory or the prison or wherever. There was something else you could celebrate in your life,” Boyle explains. “But this is the tricky bit — if you wanted to waste your life, then that’s it, you could waste it. Be futile, be vacant, or ‘pretty vacant,’ as they say. But it’s interesting looking back now, as we have done nothing else since but celebrate that time in-between, which has become greater and greater — the distance between being young and being old.”

