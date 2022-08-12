Danny Strong (‘Dopesick’) on being ‘blown away’ by Emmy noms and directing ‘down-to-earth’ Michael Keaton [Exclusive Video Interview]

Danny Strong has been through the Emmy whirlwind before, being nominated for writing “Recount” (2008) and winning for both writing and producing “Game Change” (2012). But what does it mean to nab his first directing nomination thanks to “Dopesick”? “It was so thrilling and exciting,” he declares in our Meet the Experts: TV Directors panel. Strong is also up for writing and producing the Hulu limited series that chronicles the rise of the opioid epidemic in America. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“I didn’t expect to be nominated as a director and when it came in, I was pretty blown away and quite moved by it,” Strong readily admits. In all, “Dopesick” received 14 total Emmy nominations this year. What is it that made the filmmaker so invested in the project originally? As he explains, once he started researching the Sackler family, he found himself “horrified by the actions of this company, Purdue Pharma … and the extent that they lied, deceived, obfuscated the effects of their drug, OxyContin.”

SEE over 200 interviews with 2022 Emmy nominees

Strong continues on, “Till this very day they continue to lie about their drug. And liars make me really angry. But liars that cause mass deaths and destruction for the profit of one family is one of the most upsetting stories I’ve come across in modern American history.” His ultimate goal in adapting the true story into a limited series was to “expose what this company that was run by this family did to the country.”

The specific episode for which he’s nominated for directing and writing is the finale, titled “The People vs. Purdue Pharma.” “There was an excitement” about shooting the beginning of that episode, he notes, as it cuts to the year 2019 with protestors shouting “Shame on Sackler.” The goal of that scene was to show the audience that “this villainy” we had been watching would lead to “some reckoning for what they did,” Strong confirms.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

“Lots of texts were flying everywhere” after the Emmy nominations came in, the showrunner recalls, particularly among the six nominated actors: Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham. He adds that despite Keaton’s status as a bonafide legend, he is the “most down-to-earth movie star that I’d ever met … I felt very comfortable with him” and “not intimidating” at all.

Also in our informative webchat, Strong lays out how Keaton’s scenes were filmed over six weeks with four different directors (Barry Levinson, Michael Cuesta, Patricia Riggen and Strong) and why he decided to end the show with Keaton’s speech about pain, which he calls “the theme of what this whole experience was about for the audience.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?