Darren Mann (‘1923’) on Jack Dutton’s ‘volcanic energy’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The character of Jack Dutton has to do a lot of growing up in the first season of the Paramount + drama ‘1923,’ the prequel series to the hit drama, “Yellowstone.” That journey sees the high-spirited Jack lose both of his parents and his unborn child while helping his Uncle Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Aunt Kara (Helen Mirren) defend the family ranch. But for actor Darren Mann, who plays young Jack, that journey was part of the appeal of the role. As Mann tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview (watch above), “I was so excited that I got to go on this journey with him.”

After enduring such trials, Mann argues that Jack’s light-hearted spirit still exists despite the beating it’s taken over the course of the season. “A little bit of his lightheartedness has probably been taken away from him,” he says. “But it’s still inside of him. He’s always going to have that spirit. I think that’s just a huge part of him and it’s one of my favorite parts, that volcanic energy and his strong emotions for everything.”

Jack is forced to grow up quickly, but Mann says that the character’s emotional connection to his family and to the land provided some real dramatic insights into the character. “This life and his family and the ranch means so much to him,” says Mann. “He’s going to have to quickly learn to take the reigns–so to speak– and grow up fast.”

For any project in the “Yellowstone” universe, there is always talk of creator Taylor Sheridan‘s training ground for the actors, known affectionately as “Cowboy Camp.” Despite the physical demands the camp places on the actors, Mann says that the experience not only prepared the actors to play their roles convincingly, but it also helped foster a familial bond among the cast. “To get to live in cowboy camp for two weeks and become great friends with these people and to struggle with these people– taking ice baths at our house together because we’re all so sore from riding all day– it was such a great way to start a job because then by day one when we were on set, we were all great friends,” he explains. “We all had this great shorthand already.”

Like many of the show’s fans, Mann is chomping at the bit to see what’s in store for the second season. But the actor admits that he’s got no idea where things are headed. “There are so many questions that I was hoping I’d know the answer to by the end of last season that I still don’t– just like the audience,” he says. “So I’m itching just as bad as they are to see the next script, because I want to know what’s going to happen.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions