Darren Morze (‘Mass’ composer) on the film’s healing final notes: ‘I wanted it to be indelible, like life’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Mass” is an intensely intimate and emotional film. When it came time to score the piece, composer Darren Morze was skeptical of how much music could be added before it started distracting the viewer from the raw emotion on screen. Upon watching an early cut of the movie, he told his friend, “Mass” writer and director Fran Kranz, “I think my job, if you want me to work on this, is to basically prove to you that it doesn’t need music.” Eventually, the composer found a way to include subtle elements of music and sound before ending the drama with a heartfelt sendoff. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worked so hard to only have like, three and a half minutes of stuff make it in,” notes Morze. He was intent on allowing the performers to take center stage and “just let the acting do all the work.” So his score is incredibly subtle, almost subliminal music cues, which are inserted into specific moments. One might think of it as more of a soundscape than a traditional score.

At the conclusion of the film, Morze contributes an instrumental song that carries the emotional journey of the four central characters through to the end of the credits. Kranz’s marching orders to the composer were that “it should feel healing. But it also shouldn’t feel like a happy ending.” With those qualities in mind, Morze was inspired by a shot from the film depicting an open field across from the high school where the characters lost their sons. Morze confesses that he has often been fascinated by the idea that nature “couldn’t care less what happens to us.” Tragedy occurs, time passes. “You can either choose to heal from what happened,” explains the composer, “or you can keep hanging on to it.”

To capture this quality, he created the track live in his studio. He began by using a mescaline synthesizer, which moved “at its own time signature regardless of what I’m doing” with other instruments, according to the musician. He then looped in piano, swells of strings, and bits of children’s toy instruments. It all organically produces the effect of time passing, with an uncertain ending of dissipating noise, just like the characters of the film forging ahead into the unknown. “I wanted it to be indelible, like life,” explains Morze. “So if I make a mistake it’s stuck there on the tape.”

