Dave Burd (‘Dave’): ‘My holy grail is truth and honesty… while being as truly funny as humanly possible’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It means a lot,” declares showrunner and star Dave Burd about the positive response to his FX comedy “Dave.” For our recent Q&A, he adds, “you put your heart and soul into it. I have to satisfy myself. I have very high standards that I get so unhappy if I don’t meet. I think we meet them pretty often and I feel like if I satisfy myself, then the others will come because my bar is so high that others will probably like it too. So to me, it just feels like I’m doing the right thing when people say they like the show.”

We talked with Burd as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In the fictionalized and semi-autobiographical “Dave,” neurotic mid-20s Philadelphia suburbanite Dave (Burd) is an aspiring rapper and recording artist Lil’ Dicky, who is convinced that he is destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time, but just has to prove it to everyone else. The series delicately balances absurd and outrageous comedy with heartfelt, razor sharp commentary on celebrity, social norms, ego, creativity and self-worth. The series’ sophomore season, which aired on FX mid-last year, scored an impressive 91% “fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with the site’s critical consensus noting that the series “has matured into a darkly hilarious and disarmingly wise comedy about the alienating price of fame.”

“My life in general is pretty absurd to begin with, in reality,” Burd admits. “It’s not too unbelievable to make a particular moment a little bit more heightened than maybe it would’ve happened, but my holy grail is truth and honesty; having that be ever present while being emotionally compelling while being as truly funny as humanly possible, and while also being a filmmaker,” he says. “I don’t think before I did this, I ever like even considered myself a filmmaker and now I feel like that’s one of the first words I’d use to describe my professional life.”

