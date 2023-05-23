David Brindley (‘The Reluctant Traveler’ producer): ‘We tailored it very specifically’ to Eugene Levy, who ‘hated travel’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Apple TV Plus’ “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” is unlike any other globe-trotting show on television, and it’s all thanks to the titular four-time Emmy winner being completely out of his element. So how did producer David Brindley ultimately convince Eugene Levy (“SCTV Network,” “Schitt’s Creek”) to host the non-fiction series? “He politely declined it twice,” Brindley reveals in Gold Derby’s Reality TV/Non-Fiction panel for the 2023 Emmys. “He hated travel, and there was so much about travel that irked him.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“So as he was telling us all of this, myself and [Apple exec Alison Kirkham] were falling over laughing on the other side of the Zoom call,” Brindley recounts. “After we got off that call and Eugene thought that he’d politely declined the show for the third time, both Alison and I said, ‘That’s the show.'” In other words, “The Reluctant Traveler” is “a travel show about somebody who doesn’t like to travel,” the producer laughs before adding, “We tailored it very specifically to Eugene.”

The “brilliant” thing about Levy, the producer tells us, is that, “He doesn’t like the hot, he doesn’t like the cold, doesn’t like the wet, doesn’t really like the desert, doesn’t like Michelin star food, doesn’t have an adventurous palette, hasn’t been to X and Y.” Based on that knowledge, the production team was “able to sort of choose locations and countries that gave him a very different experience.”

Each of the eight episodes of “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” takes place in an entirely new destination: Finland, Costa Rica, Venice, Utah, Maldives, South Africa, Lisbon and Tokyo. Apple’s unscripted series originally streamed on February 24 and was picked up for a second season on April 24.

How did they decide which locations to visit throughout Season 1? “The big thing was Covid,” Brindley explains. “It’s not easy to make a global travel show when half the world is shut down, so there was a practical element to some of the places that we chosen that we could travel to.” He adds, “We were constantly battling countries closing and opening again. But more than that, editorially, we were very sort of keen that every single episode felt very distinct, almost had its own feel, had its own color palette.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Brindley talks about some of the luxurious hotels they visited along the journey, the moment in South Africa when Levy helped acquire a fecal sample from an elephant, and why they chose the Finland episode to submit to Emmy judges.

