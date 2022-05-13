David Glasser (‘Yellowstone’ executive producer): ‘It’s a magnificent feeling’ to produce the number one drama on television [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a magnificent feeling,” executive producer David Glasser proclaims about the success story that is “Yellowstone,” TV’s number one hit. “I’m really proud of Taylor who really poured his heart and soul into it,” he says, referring to the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan. For our recent webchat he adds, “I just got an episode six that I read this morning and Taylor doesn’t cease to surprise me and what he keeps bringing into the table. I keep thinking maybe at some point he’ll run out of crazy ideas, but not yet, that’s for sure!” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Yellowstone” is created by Oscar nominee Sheridan (“Hell or High Water”) about a powerful Montana ranching family under constant threat by politicians, developers and the neighboring Native American reservation. Oscar, Emmy and SAG Award winner Kevin Costner (“Dances With Wolves,” “Hatfields & McCoys”) stars as family patriarch John Dutton, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

The series is a massive hit for Paramount Network, with its fourth season premiere watched by a staggering 8.38 million live viewers, breaking ratings records as cable’s most watched episode of any series since 2018. Just like its viewership, the critical response to the show has also built steadily over the years, with its fourth season garnering an impressive 86% “fresh” rating at Rotten Tomatoes, claiming nominations so far this year from the producers guild, art directors guild, the Cinema Audio Society (where it won for sound mixing) and a SAG Award nomination for Best Drama Ensemble.

Sheridan has since expanded his significant influence as a TV creator, developing acclaimed limited series and “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” as well as crime drama “Mayor of Kingstown,” starring two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, both for streamer Paramount+. Glasser serves as executive producer on both shows, as well as the upcoming mob drama “Tulsa King,” starring three-time Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone, currently shooting in Oklahoma where Glasser is currently based. The seasoned producer relishes the opportunity to support Sheridan’s creative vision on every one of these series that he truly loves bringing to life.

With production on season 5 of “Yellowstone” ramping up this month, Glasser has nothing but praise for his colleague and friend. “How Taylor works is like no other writer that I’m aware of. There is no outline. There are no notes. There’s no writer’s room. There’s no board for me to look at. So we all wait,” he explains. “We all just wait for the script to come in and then it comes in and then we go to work. It’s a fascinating way to work, so we’re all genuinely surprised as soon as we get a script.”

