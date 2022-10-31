‘Bones and All’ screenwriter David Kajganich on threading the needle of the cannibal romance [Exclusive Video Interview]

When David Kajganich was first approached to write an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s award-winning young adult novel “Bones & All,” he was intrigued by the prospect but had some reservations. Since the book is about a young woman coming-of-age (while also reckoning with her desire to eat human flesh), Kajganich wondered if he was the right person to write the script.

“I think that’s a healthy question to ask at the beginning of any serious project: Am I the person that’s the best to sort of be the steward of this adaptation?” Kajganich tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview of his initial thoughts. So in an effort to get his arms around the project, Kajganich met with DeAngelis.

“I just wanted her to feel how I was connecting to the book, kind of as a tangential subject, and more talk about how she was connecting to the book and what it meant to her to have written it, have it out in the world, what it meant to her to have a film adaptation be on the table, what she was really hopeful would be retained,” he explains. “I wanted to listen more than talk. So it was less me pitching my take to her and more my asking a lot of questions of her so that I felt like I understood the book from her point of view as much as possible. Those conversations were really lovely. And I think her empathy for her characters shone through and my empathy for her book shone through and we launched it that way. And it was really helpful to do it that way.”

Set in the 1980s and directed by Luca Guadagnino – who worked with Kajganich on “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria” – “Bones & All” is a lot of things: a road trip movie with elements of “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Badlands,” a horror movie about cannibals with the gore and violence one might expect from that taboo, a coming-of-age romance about two teens falling in love, and ultimately a story about grappling with identity.

“With a project that has this kind of tone that just vacillates so hard sometimes scene to scene or even within a scene between different genres, I can make a blueprint for it,” Kajganich says. “But one thing that’s really lovely about working with Luca is that he has me at his elbow for the production as well. And so that allows us to make tiny changes and nuanced changes. We’re also in constant conversation with the actors and they’re always encouraged to give feedback even to the most minute level on their characters. And so it’s kind of a constant process of adjustment, which I love. And I know that’s not an experience that a lot of screenwriters get to have – to be really trusted in their work at the beginning of the process but also invited to collaborate in the work during production and also in the editing room. So there are three chances to revise as we go. And with Luca, that’s possible because we have a lot of trust between us.”

“Bones & All” opens with Maren (“Waves” breakout Taylor Russell) biting the finger of one of her high school friends at a sleepover. The incident forces her to go on the run and come to terms with her cannibal urges. Along the way, she meets some fellow “eater” like the creepy Sully (Mark Rylance) and the tortured Lee (Timothee Chalamet). The relationship Maren forms with Lee makes up the backbone of the film, and the chemistry Russell and Chalamet share is palpable. But “Bones & All” never turns away from the graphic horror of eating human flesh – which the characters need to do to survive. (In its own way, “Bones & All” treats cannibalism like a variation on vampirism.)

“If you’re in a story like this, where it’s not exclusively a horror film, I have time in the script, the actors have time in front of the camera, and Luca has time behind the camera to unpack a lot of moments that have to do with character-building that I think a straight genre film wouldn’t have time for, or the inclination to explore,” Kajganich says about keeping “Bones & All” from tilting toward exploitation. “And so to me, when those character moments are there, and you’re building a psychological and an emotional and spiritual world for the characters that can be communicated to the audience, there’s nothing left to exploit. You have dignified the characters before you apply the filter of the genre. That’s the trick to me. If somebody had come in – if MGM or Luca or whoever had come in and said we need to take an additional 25 minutes out of this film, it wouldn’t have survived because I know what would have been cut. It would have been the quiet, nuanced character moments that don’t traditionally drive the plot forward. And without those, then yes, we would be exploiting those characters because they would have been underwritten.”

“Bones & All” comes out in theaters on November 18 in New York and Los Angeles before a nationwide rollout over Thanksgiving weekend. But while the film debuted at the Venice Film Festival and also screened at the Telluride Film Festival and New York Film Festival – and has awards buzz commensurate with that debut strategy. But its success starts with Kajganich’s script, which not only respects its characters but the audiences’ intelligence as well.

“Something I care a lot about is not mistreating the audience by explaining things to them that I’m sure that they can intuit, do you know what I mean?” he says about his approach to the script. “To me, it’s very simple: if there is a character who is motivated to talk about the rules, or express them in some way, that’s fine, that’s great. Because we’re seeing character be developed. If it’s a line of exposition for the audience, I will fight tooth and nail to not include it in the film. Luca knows that I hate that and I know he hates it…. It just becomes a process of two people who have the same sense of an audience’s IQ and not wanting to compromise that with things like exposition.”

