David Lanzenberg (‘Wednesday’ cinematographer) on Jenna Ortega’s ‘Goo Goo Muck’ dance and working with Tim Burton [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I woke up in the morning with a bunch of texts announcing that I had been nominated!” recalls David Lanzenberg, the director of photography for Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday.” His episode titled “Woe What a Night” is up for Best Cinematography (One Hour) at the 2023 Emmys. “It’s a nice way to wake up.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Lanzenberg above.

Lanzenberg got the call he would be working with renowned director Tim Burton on the first four episodes of the show based on Wednesday Addams. “The initial conversations were very technical at times — both of us were getting a feel for each other,” he explains. “I had never worked with Tim before. You’re walking into a world of Tim Burton. You already know that there’s a very specific stamp that he has established. It’s quite extraordinary. You have that on one hand. Then you have the tone of what was established with the look of the Addams family throughout the years, in the black and white series as well as the Barry Levinson movies.”

For most fans, Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) dance sequence to “Goo Goo Muck” was the highlight of the episode “Woe What a Night.” That came as a surprise to Lanzenberg, who was went into filming that scene with another concern on his mind. “It was an amazing dance, and it was great, but nobody in their wildest dreams could have imagined this was going to be as viral as it became,” he admits. “Ultimately the ‘blood,’ the red paint that falls from the ceiling, was the crescendo of the whole sequence. For me, that was the one thing we really had to nail. We didn’t have many takes to do that. I was more concerned about getting that right. The quality of the color and texture. It was months of rehearsing. It was so funny to do this whole bit, and then finally everybody watches it and its the dance piece that is the one thing everybody is all over. It’s fun! It’s exciting. You can never guess what people will be falling for or having the best time with.”

