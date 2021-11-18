David S. Goyer (‘Foundation’ showrunner): ‘The scope of the show is massive; it’s as big as the galaxy and as narrow as the human soul’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“What I said all the time to my cast, to my crew, to my actors, to Apple, is that the scope of the show is massive; it’s as big as the galaxy and as narrow as the human soul,” admits co-creator and showrunner David S. Goyer about what might be his most ambitious project to date.

Having written some of the most popular and critically acclaimed fantasy action films of all time, like Christopher Nolan‘s “Dark Knight” trilogy (2005-2012), “Man of Steel” (2013) and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), Goyer is relishing the chance to bring something so epic to the screen that is as awe-inspiring as it is nuanced and character-driven. “I just want to be super tight and super intimate, or I want to go mind-blowingly large,” he says.

We talked with Goyer as part of Gold Derby’s special TV showrunners “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key award contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Foundation” is based on the works of acclaimed sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov, whose series of short stories and novels were written between 1951 and 1981. The epic Apple TV+ sci-fi drama stars Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton among a sprawling ensemble cast. It chronicles the thousand year saga of a band of exiles and a Galactic Empire in decline, across an expansive universe of civilizations. It has taken 80 years to bring the elaborate space opera to life onscreen because of its sheer scope and magnitude. In a sign of that the series is off to a promising start, Apple renewed the show for a second season before the first season has even come to a close.

The renowned Asimov novels may be the most ambitious sci-fi source material to wrangle into a series ever. Goyer credits fantasy blockbuster “Game of Thrones” as the game-changer that led the way for similarly sprawling series to make their mark on television.

“That was the first really big, I would say novelistic, adaptation of a serialized show,” he explains. “It wasn’t until that happened, and then we had all these streaming wars where everyone was throwing their hat in the ring that I thought perhaps the medium had evolved to a place that it would be possible.”

“The ability to expand instead of condense was one of the core attractions,” Goyer admits. “I think also at this point in my life, I’ve adapted a lot of big material, big properties. And I think I relish the challenge of it. Frankly, I would say the last reason is Asimov’s ‘Foundation’ series is fundamentally a message of hope of faith in science, faith in humanity, faith in rationalism. I’ve been involved in a lot of really dark, more nihilistic adaptations. And now that I’m a father of three, I thought, oh God, I’d love to do something that isn’t quite so unrelentingly dark.”

