David Williams and Kate Biscoe (‘Angelyne’ makeup team): ‘We never see her without makeup’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Every single person she’s come in contact with, she’s left an indelible impression,” claims “Angelyne” makeup artist David Williams. For our recent webchat he adds, “What we want the audience to understand is that impression differs from person to person.” Special makeup effect artist Kate Biscoe explains, “We’re presenting many different versions of the truth. For example, we never see her without makeup. That’s our truth. Even in the bathtub. Because this is a person who has spent her whole existence trying to be in control of her own identity.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The Peacock limited-series stars Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, a real life celebrity from the 1980s who rose to prominence through billboards in Los Angeles. It uses talking heads to help tell the story and explores a Hollywood Reporter article on the celebrity from 2017. The series has received three Emmy nominations, including two for the show’s makeup.

Biscoe won an Oscar for “Vice” in 2018 and two Emmys for “Behind the Candelabra” in 2013. For “Angelyne” she’s been nominated for Prosthetic Makeup with her team including prosthetic designer Vincent Van Dyke. They submitted the epsiode “Glow In The Dark Queen Of The Universe.” Bisco reveals, “The metaphor we used was that it’s going to be like carrying two cans of paint on your chest. It’s that heavy! For her old age, I think we ended up putting 13 different appliances on her. She’s never without prosthetics. She always has prosthetics on, even in her youngest look. There’s all sorts of things up her nose, paint on her teeth and different types of things. Vincent and I came up with those designs and started sculpting and testing”

Williams has won three Emmys over his career in television. This year he is also nominated for his work in “Pam and Tommy.” For “Angelyne” he is competing in the Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) race with his team. They were responsible for all the non-Angelyene characters. They have submitted “The Tease” episode, which mostly takes place in 2019. The artist says, “It’s a puzzle piece that you put together. The physical appearance of them changes over time. But we want to keep pieces of the person there. That’s all exemplified in the makeup through subtle things. Whether it’s subtle old age techniques using stretching staple on the skin; or allowing them to be a little bit shiny because they are out in the sun. You have to set time and space in terms of the look. In subtle ways that the audience doesn’t look at and see the makeup. What they see is the experience that the person is having.”

