‘Judy Blume Forever’ directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok: We ‘didn’t know how radical she was’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We tried opening with letters that children had sent to Judy because we knew the letters were an important part of the film, but that wasn’t quite working,” says “Judy Blume Forever” co-director Davina Pardo, who helmed the Amazon Prime Video documentary with Leah Wolchok. The opening scene shows Blume reading about masturbation. “We knew we needed to start with Judy’s work. We needed to set the tone.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Judy Blume Forever” examines the iconic author’s impact on pop culture and the occasional controversies over her frankness about puberty and sex. Pardo’s career has included “Minka,” “Defying the Nazis,” “116 Cameras” and “Queen of Hearts.” Wolchok’s work includes “Ask Not” and “Independent Lens.”

Wolchok admits she wasn’t familiar with most of Blume’s work. “I grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, a place that is now ground zero for book banning,” she explains. “Judy’s books were seen as taboo. They were seen as inappropriate, just like girls’ bodies were seen as taboo and strangely inappropriate to even talk about puberty. Same conversations that are happening right now in Florida. I didn’t have this deep childhood connection. I feel like there’s this club that I’m not a part of, of all these women of my generation who read Judy’s work as kids and felt so deeply connected to her and felt like she understood them in a way. I think it helps that I had a different perspective.”

Pardo was one of Blume’s young readers, but knew very little about the author’s personal life. “One of the things that surprised me was, I didn’t know how radical she was,” the filmmaker reveals. “I mean, of course the person who created that work would be radical. But I didn’t realize to the extent to which it came out over the course of her life. She was constantly pushing back against societal expectations in her marriage, in finding her voice as a writer, in writing books that were considered taboo, in leaving a second marriage, disappointing her mother and then fighting the sensors.”

“Judy Blume Forever” premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and was released on Prime Video April 21.

