‘Only Murders in the Building’ guest star Da’Vine Joy Randolph was ‘blown away’ to get an episode from Detective Williams’ POV [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Da’Vine Joy Randolph joined “Only Murders in the Building” as Detective Dee Williams, she initially thought her role would amount to just that: the law enforcement killjoy who gets in the way of crime-solving and podcasting adventures of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez). “I thought she was going to be the cop and she comes through and does her ‘Law & Order’ monologue and [peace] out,” Randolph tells Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It’s been really wonderful to see how she’s grown and in particular how my character is dealing with life stuff in the midst of all of this.”

The Tony nominee was shocked when showrunner and co-creator John Hoffman told her that the sixth episode of Season 1, “To Protect and Serve,” would be told from Detective Williams’ perspective. Besides revealing that Williams is expecting a baby boy with her wife Kiara (Alysha Deslorieux), a fan of the “Only Murders in the Building” podcast within the show, the episode culminates with Williams’ begrudgingly forging an uneasy alliance with Charles, Oliver and Mabel after she discovers that the toxicology report for Tim Kono (Julian Chi) was never submitted and neither was his cell phone. Following a pep talk from her wife, suggesting that the trio could be helpful, Williams sends Tim’s cell phone to Mabel.

“I was blown away. I think it was an awesome story and narrative. I also love the humanity of it all, something I could definitely relate to: work versus family and learning how to split the two. I love this character. She’s such a riot and complex as well. I love this sense of she’s stuck in the middle with these people. No matter how much she tries — you’ll see it in Season 2 — to literally distance herself, it keeps coming back, coming back, coming back. So I’m just like, they’re meant to be!” Randolph says. “I don’t think she will ever admit it, but I think, what we will see as this show goes on, is they both need each other for many reasons — both for her career. They’re the perfect partner she never wished for or thought she needed to have. Truly. This season she gets a new partner [played by Michael Rapaport]… and it’s OK, but it’s not the [same] thing. In a weird way, they get her, she gets them.”

More than that, Randolph is merely grateful for the opportunity to explore Williams’ backstory since supporting characters are not usually afforded that kind of deep dive. But the Hulu series, which returns for Season 2 on June 28, frequently features episodes narrated by supporting and side characters, like the die-hard fans of the podcast who carry the eighth episode.

“I appreciate it because very rarely for supporting actors, just to be really honest, are they given a real backstory. A lot of times, supporting actors are there to support, naturally, the leads, so it really meant a lot to me because oftentimes I’ve been in projects where you don’t really get to know more about my character beyond the immediacy of how it serves the lead character,” the actress shares. “[Williams’] backstory has been ‘I am my own island,’ and I think that is kind of right. I think that’s what Episode 6 is about. So when these people come into her life, begrudgingly, she really is like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t really want to admit to have found my people, my tribe,’ so to speak, and I think that’s exciting and scary for her. And she’s tiptoeing. And also, you’re not supposed to be friends with suspects! Completely taboo!”

The detective has to walk that tightrope following the events of the Season 1 finale, an episode in which Randolph was not originally slated to appear. While she was shooting “The Last O.G.,” she got a text from Hoffman. “John had texted me like, ‘I really wanna put you in this big moment at the end of the finale.’ I’m thinking I’m done, last time I filmed, ‘Guys, thank you so much,’ byes, everything. I was like, ‘What?!’” she recalls. “He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve already planted some seeds, I’ve figured some things out.’ He goes, ‘But you have to be the one that does this one moment. If you can work it out.’ And I was like, ‘Say less.’ So I’m telling the other TV show, ‘Yeah, I gotta go.’ I love doing this show! Even when I’m on another show, I’m like, ‘Gotta go, bye!’”

Randolph appears in the final seconds of the finale after Charles, Oliver and Mabel are arrested in the murder of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). As they’re led to the cop cars, Williams mutters to them, “Don’t say a f—ing word” — this coming moments after Charles had gotten a text from an unknown number telling them to get out of the building ASAP. Randolph did 16 to 20 takes of that scene with a different line reading each time.

“[Hoffman] was like, ‘It could be this way,’ ‘It could be that way,’ ‘OK, let’s do a take where you say it this way.’ Who knew one sentence could mean so many different things? And so we tried it so many different ways,” she continues. “It was such a sensitive line, moment, a thing of should I be in front of them? Should I be behind them? It was such a curated, meticulous moment, and Season 2 starts literally from that moment, which is great.”

