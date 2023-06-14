‘Dead Ringers’ cinematographer Laura Merians Goncalves on exploring the ‘dark side’ of co-dependent twins [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Definitely there’s a technical process to it. On our show, I would say 90% of the time we used motion control. We would in the prep just figure out … what the best approach for the creative would be,” notes “Dead Ringers” cinematographer Laura Merians Goncalves about the approach to capturing Rachel Weisz in dual roles in the psychological thriller. “Nine times out of 10, it was motion control just because of the ease of the technology and how it integrates all of the departments on set.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Goncalves above.

“Dead Ringers” is the story of twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle (both played by Weisz), who strive to open their own medical center to improve the childbirth experience. Motion control involves shooting multiple elements with the same camera movement, allowing Weisz to play both sides of a scene and requiring close collaboration between Goncalves, the director, and the visual effects supervisor.

Beyond the technical process of shooting the show, Goncalves discusses the “duality” of the twins, not just the fact that there are two of them but that they live somewhat bifurcated lives. “The personality of the twins in one side is very professional … And then there’s also this dark side of their world and their internal states that we were able to explore.” The sisters also have quite different personalities on the surface, though deep down they’re “one and the same … Those worlds are definitely blurred, and I think the visual language of that is intentionally blurred as well.”

The visuals of the series also evolve as the series progresses, and Goncalves worked with fellow cinematographer Jody Lee Lipes on maintaining a “cohesive visual language” as the show progresses. (Lipes served as DP on the first two episodes of the series while Goncalves shot the last four.) “We knew that the show would have sort of a visual evolution, but we wanted it all to be grounded in the same world.”

Episode three, which Goncalves entered for Emmy consideration, is a big part of that evolution: “Visually it’s when the series evolves from the oppressive world of female healthcare that the twins had been existing in up until that point to where you’re actually seeing their fantasy and their dreams become a reality. So to me, episode three really visually represents that.”

