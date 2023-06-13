‘Dead Ringers’ composer Murray Gold on capturing the ‘feeling of dread’ and ‘overriding instability’ of twin doctors [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I had a listen to the soundtrack, but sometimes you just don’t want to have anything in your head other than what you are being sent,” says composer Murray Gold about Howard Shore‘s score for the 1988 film “Dead Ringers.” Gold wrote the music for Amazon’s six-episode remake starring Rachel Weisz. “You just want to interact with the material and let your instincts be your guide.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Gold above.

“Dead Ringers” tells the story of twin gynecologists Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by Weisz), who strive to open their own birthing center and revolutionize the way women give birth — medical ethics be damned. “So much of this job of composing is about judging the tone of what you’re watching and ‘Dead Ringers’ really had a very unusual tone,” Gold explains. “It spoke extremely articulately and clearly. But it was a kind of tone somewhere between camp and drama and punk … and there was a general feeling of dread from the second it started right the way through until the end.”

Since episodes of “Dead Ringers” had already been shot and edited by the time Gold was brought onboard, he had the opportunity to watch the show as he composed it. And since it came to him without a temp score, “it’s just a carte blanche, and it’s beautiful because you can just have that feeling in your stomach and translate that into a musical cue without any music doing it. And that process is a real revelation.”

He was struck by the “overriding instability” of the Mantle twins’ relationship, which inspired “a sort of rocking back and forth and uncertainty about what key we were in and uncertainty about what mode we are in, whether we’re in major or minor. A lot of chromatic adjustments within melodies where a melody would start and then drop down a semitone. And a sort of general feeling of being on an uncomfortable boat ride.” Ultimately, “there’s quite a lot of vivid color to the Mantle twins,” and “those pieces just grew from where we started.”

