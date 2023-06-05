‘Bad Sisters’ director Dearbhla Walsh was ‘born to direct it’: ‘I’ve been studying in the school of life’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Before signing on for a new project, Emmy Award-winning director Dearbhla Walsh asks herself two questions: “Whose story is this and how can I connect with it?” But with the Apple TV+ drama series “Bad Sisters,” Walsh had little trouble finding answers to those prompts.

“I feel I was born to direct it,” she tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts: Directors panel. The show, co-created by its star Sharon Horgan, as well as Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer and based on the series “Clan” by creator Malin-Sarah Gozin, is about five sisters whose bond is tightened and tested after the abusive husband of one sister turns up dead.

“I have been studying in the school of life, no need to go to college, film school, or do any extracurricular activities,” Walsh adds of her feeling for the show. “I know what it’s like to be from a large family, to be a sister, to be a big sister, to want to have an older sister too. I know what it’s like to love a family and love people so much that you’d swear to kill for them or you want to kill them.”

Walsh is a prolific and acclaimed director. She won an Emmy for “Little Dorrit,” and has directed episodes of “Fargo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Penny Dreadful,” and “The Punisher.” But “Bad Sisters” presented a unique opportunity for the Irish-born filmmaker: The chance to show her home country in a new and authentic light since the story is set in Dublin.

“We have obviously a huge literary background and huge literary culture, but all of our visual stories and in film and television have really been really through an American lens – either through a big-budget American lens, the likes ‘The Quiet Man’ and ‘Far and Away’ – or to a very small budget coming-of-age film,” she says. “So to come back to Ireland to shoot something with a decent budget but to feel really particular and want ownership of telling the story through Irish eyes and my experience of living in Ireland or what it’s like the Dublin that I see [was incredible].”

In telling the story of the title sisters, Walsh – who directed the first three episodes of the show, including the pilot – worked hard to keep a focus on the domestic nature of the setting. But the challenge was how to break out of the “usual vernacular of kitchen-sink iconography” to “feel the world,” she explains.

One way Walsh accomplished that was by “coming at it through the water.” In the early stages of the pilot, each member of the Garvey family is introduced accompanied by water, either a running shower or sink or even the coastline. “I’m from the west of Ireland and the West Coast and you don’t often feel or see Dublin as a coastal city,” Walsh says. “So I kind of wanted to use that – the epic island photography to place these women and also because the women are quite wild. To lean into what it’s like to be born and bred on an island and live on the edge.”

All episodes of Season 1 of “Bad Sisters” are streaming on Apple TV+.

