‘Shrinking’ casting director Debby Romano explains how they caught their white whale, Harrison Ford [Exclusive Video Interview]

Casting director Debby Romano and her partner Brett Benner go way all the way back to “Scrubs” with Bill Lawrence, so it was a no-brainer for them to reunite on Lawrence’s latest show, “Shrinking.” “It’s always a pleasure to work with Bill,” Romano tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Casting Directors panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “You always has great material and he has great taste. He listens. He’s respectful and he also has great suggestions.”

Co-created by Lawrence, Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein, the Apple TV+ comedy stars Segel as Jimmy, a therapist who starts doing things a tad differently while grieving the loss of his wife. One of the key figures in his orbit is his colleague Paul, a curmudgeon who has Parkinson’s disease. While compiling a list of actors who could play him, Romano and Benner put down Harrison Ford as their white whale. Little did she know that they would actually get him because Ford turns out to be Lawrence’s neighbor.

“Brett and I made a list. It was a lovely list for, you know, an Apple show where you can reach for the stars. It was probably the first time we put Harrison down on a list where we didn’t feel like we’d be completely laughed out of the room,” Romano says. “Bill, after going through the list and picking out five or six names that we thought would be great in the role as well as elevate the material, sort of stopped us and said, ‘I think they’re all great people, but I do want to try to go after Harrison. It might take some time, but I think it will really be worth it.’ He was the one who ran with that and it was fantastic.”

SEE Interviews with 2023 Emmy contenders

Ford was in London shooting “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and wanted to meet with someone from the show. Goldstein was there for “Ted Lasso,” so the two had dinner. “They fell in love and then it was a matter of doing the deal. That’s what took the longest. But we knew he wanted to do it, so that was exciting,” Romano continues. One thing she is not sure of, though, is if Lawrence always had Ford in mind or if seeing his name on the list lit a lightbulb. “I don’t know! I really don’t know the answer to that. And he didn’t bring it up until the end of our Zoom with all the producers about that role, so I don’t know.”

Most of the other roles were cast following a typical audition process. Romano had an eye on Lukita Maxwell for Alice, Jimmy’s daughter, after having seen her on “Generation.” The actress sent in a tape and later read with Segel, who did readings with potential Alices. “For this, we really wanted someone grounded. Jason was looking for someone who didn’t play the angst and just felt like Alice in her skin. Lukita, from the first self-tape that we got, just shined,” Romano shares. “Jason read with every actor, so that was a wonderful thing. We did that on Zoom and he was wonderful at giving things a go as they were on the page and then he would improvise with them. Everyone just loved the process.”

While Jimmy’s neighbor Liz was written with Christa Miller, Lawrence’s wife, in mind, the recurring role of her scene-stealing husband Derek was not. And so Romano suggested someone she and Lawrence had come close to casting twice: “Married… with Children’s” Ted McGinley.

“He was almost Dr. Cox on ‘Scrubs.’ It was one of those instances where we went to the studio and he was our frontrunner. And then we got to the network and John McGinley just came up a little bit and blew the room away, and Ted did a great job but wasn’t the choice,” she recalls. “Then about seven or eight years ago, we did another show [‘Surviving Jack’] where Ted auditioned, they wanted a big name and in the end we ended up with Chris Meloni. But Ted came in and did whatever it took to get the role. As wonder as Chris Meloni was, Ted, I think, would’ve been equally as wonderful and really gave himself to the process. When this came up, it really was just a matter of Brett and I calling Bill and saying, ‘Let’s stop torturing Ted McGinley! Let’s give him something. He’d be amazing.’ Luckily, Billy was like, ‘I hear you, that makes total sense.’ And there we go.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?