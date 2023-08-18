Declan Lowney (‘Ted Lasso’ director): ‘An education in film almost every day’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Declan Lowney thinks he has a pretty good idea why the “Ted Lasso’s” final episode of Season 3 that’s also presumed to be the series finale – and the installment that earned him an Emmy nomination for his direction – is entitled “So Long, Farewell.” “It’s ‘so long’ because it (ran) for 73 minutes, and it was the last one, so it was ‘farewell’,” he quips. “But it’s 34 episodes in, so there’s a lot of stories to wrap up, and that’s why the show had to be quite so long. But I know (co-creator-writer-executive producer-star) Jason (Sudeikis) is somebody who always feels people aren’t going to complain about it being 10 minutes too long. The fans love it, and they love to spend more time with the characters, and (it’s about) let’s try and wrap stories up properly instead of rushing through it.” Lowney spoke to Gold Derby as part of our “Meet the Emmy Nominees” TV directors panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

This is actually the Irish-born Lowney’s second Emmy nom as a director on “Ted Lasso,” the first coming in 2021. (He also won an Emmy last year as a producer). He admits that Sudeikis, as the jack of all trades on the series, “has a very fixed view” on how the show should look and feel “and he’s generally pretty spot=on with his observations. He knows what he wants. And that makes it exciting as well, because you’ve got somebody saying, ‘Here’s why it’s got to be the way it is’ rather than just ‘Here’s the way it’s got to be.’ So that’s always brilliant. Going to work on that show was a bit like having an education in film almost every day.”

It could also be challenging as a director given that some of the show is written last-minute and that what starts out as a one-page scene could morph into a 2 1/2-page or three-page scene “by the time you get there in the morning because Jason’s felt the need to put more dialogue and more stuff in to try and wrap up the stories,” Lowney notes. “And so you shoot it long, and then we try to condense it down in the edit.” But the extending of scenes and dialogue was particularly necessary in he directed, he says, (SPOILER ALERT) particularly in the scene in the locker room at halftime that brings so much closure to the show.

“When Ted gives them a very short speech in the locker room at halftime about going out and being the best versions of themselves,” Lowney emphasizes, “and then he asks, ‘Anybody got anything else to say?’ And Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) reaches into his locker and takes out that piece of yellow paper and puts it on the desk. And then Jamie (Phil Dunster) takes out a piece of paper, and suddenly people start taking out these yellow pieces of paper, and we realize they’ve all got a piece of the ‘BELIEVE’ sign that was turn up way back at the start of Season 2. And everybody’s held onto their piece. It’s beautiful to see that everyone has invested so much in their piece of paper. When they all put their pieces of paper back together in the middle of the room, it’s a beautiful moment…And that leads to a beautiful moment between Ted and Nate (Nick Mohammed).”

It’s moments like this that have helped transform “Ted Lasso” into a series classic during its three seasons on Apple TV+. It leads all comedies with 21 Emmy nominations this year. Lowney believes that at the heart of the show’s success is a matter of timing and tone. “It’s important to go back to when ‘Ted Lasso’ arrived,” he says. “It happened when the world was in a pretty terrible state. We were just in the middle of our first lockdown, weren’t we? And I know everybody needed the equivalent of a weighted blanket as some sort of a hug, and I think ‘Ted Lasso’ went a long way toward providing that. It was also anew sort of comedy. Comedy can be a bit nasty, and (here was) a comedy that was somehow fresher, and somehow more compassionate, and more willing to see people’s flaws and not laugh at them. So I think all those things came together.”

All three seasons of “Ted Lasso” are streaming on Apple TV+.

