‘Defending Jacob’ Emmy interviews: Michelle Dockery, J.K. Simmons, Jaeden Martell and more [WATCH]

The Apple TV+ limited series “Defending Jacob” premiered on April 24, 2020. The eight-episode crime drama is based on William Landay‘s novel of the same name. Mark Bomback created, wrote and executive produced the series for television, while Morten Tyldum directed every episode. Scroll down for our exclusive interviews with top Emmy contenders from the show.

Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery play Andy, a respected assistant district attorney, and Laurie, a child-care worker, who live in a quaint New England suburb with their 14-year-old son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell). One day, not far from the town’s middle school, one of Jacob’s classmates is found stabbed to death in a park.

Circumstances in the case, such as Jacob being bullied by the victim and online rumors that he had a knife, cause the Barbers’ son to be a prime suspect. Soon, their lives begin to crumble as other information comes to light, such as the fact that Andy’s father Billy (J.K. Simmons) is serving time for killing and raping a young woman years before.

Bomback is primarily a screenwriter, having penned scripts for such blockbusters as “Live Free or Die Hard” (2007), “The Wolverine” (2013) and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014). Tyldum was Oscar-nominated for directing 2014’s “The Imitation Game,” which was also a contender for Best Picture. He has also directed TV episodes of “Counterpart” and “Jack Ryan.”

The award-worthy cast includes Simmons, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 2014’s “Whiplash.” Cherry Jones, who plays Jacob’s defense attorney, is a two-time Tony winner and a two-time Emmy champ, claiming a supporting trophy for her work on “24” and a guest prize for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Dockery was nominated for three consecutive Emmys for her lead drama role as Lady Mary Crawley on “Downton Abbey” and also for the Western limited series “Godless.” Follow the links below to see what some of the show’s creative team has to say.

