Demian Bichir on the compassion and kindness at the heart of ‘Land’: ‘This film shows the best of us’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We put everything we have into it, that’s what we wanted to achieve; to make people feel,” admits Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) about his latest role in “Land,” Robin Wright‘s feature directorial debut.

Bichir plays a man who shows kindness and vulnerability, often without uttering a word. “What’s happening when he’s silent?” he asks. “What’s happening when he doesn’t say a word? I love it when that happens to me as an audience, when I watch my favorite actors. It’s when they don’t say anything and the camera just stays there. It’s such a great feeling.” Watch our exclusive video interview with the Oscar-nominated actor above.

In “Land”, Wright stars as Edee Mathis, a woman escaping unimaginable grief and loss by living off the grid in the remote wilderness. Bichir co-stars as Miguel, a local hunter who brings Edee back from the depths of despair. The film reflects on grief and loss in a contemplative and moving way, as Edee is forced to reckon with her painful past after a near-death experience and when Miguel shows her unconditional warmth and compassion.

The film really flies when Edee and Miguel explore their personal connection, especially as they sit by their remote campfire, with Miguel poignantly crooning “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” the 1985 Tears For Fears pop classic. “I never really stopped to listen to the words, until I had to learn it by heart,” Bichir admits with a wry smile. “It’s such a great song and it talks a lot about what’s happening in the film. It talks about this chance of becoming a better you. ‘Welcome to your life. There’s no turning back.’ And you know, in those times when you don’t know what to do and light goes down, ‘I will be right there behind you.'”

“These two characters’ journey was, to me, a lot like humanity is,” he explains. “This film shows the best of us, when two entirely different human beings meet randomly and they don’t need to know anything about each other. They don’t need to ask any questions. They’re just there for each other.”

