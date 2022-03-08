Denis Villeneuve (‘Dune’ director/writer) on figuring out where to begin and end ‘Part One’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

Denis Villeneuve is nominated at the Oscars for producing and co-writing his latest sci-fi epic, “Dune.” The film is the highly anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s classic book.

Villeneuve spoke with Gold Derby contributing writer Sam Eckmann in December about his relationship with Herbert’s novel, his thought process behind the film’s beginning and ending and more. Watch the exclusive interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: I understand that you were a huge fan of this novel and it was a great love of yours from a young age but it has frequently been described as an unfilmable book because of its scope and its density. So what was it about your connection to it that made you say, “I can do this, I have a way in”?

Denis Villeneuve: It’s like a mission that I had since a long time that there was an edition that would need to be made differently than what has been attempted in the past, something that was closer to the spirit of the [book]. And, of course, yes, it’s not an easy adaptation. It was a lot of work. I was not alone doing this. There were three screenwriters, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and myself. It’s just that there’s something about the way I read the book when I was 13 years old, which was a very visceral reading focused mostly on Paul Atreides’s perspective.

GD: What about Paul made you connect with it the most?

DV: I think several things. First of all, I did identify strongly to him because I was a young teenager myself when I read it. There’s this beautiful idea that Paul will need to be able to channel and control the inner voices that are coming from his genetic heritage, from his education. All those were ideas that I thought were pretty powerful. Definitely the way Frank Herbert used ecology, as a device to create that whole story on the background of this story being the ecology and the fantastic ecosystem that he developed through the book, really mesmerized me as a kid because I was in biology and it was one of my favorites. I could have become a biologist if I had the time. I was really impressed by how he used biology dramatically.

GD: Was there ever a point where you had an apprehension? Because I think whenever we tackle our dream project, something that we’ve held for so long, there is the potential for it to disappoint, perhaps.

DV: You’re answering your question exactly. That was one of the biggest challenges. Right at the beginning, the big question was, is it a good idea? Not because the novel is difficult. For me, it was not an issue. I love challenges. The problem was, will I necessarily fail, disappointing the part of myself that read the book as in my youth? It’s such an old dream, so the chances were to fail, to not be able to raise to the bar to where the dream. That was challenging. And I think that, frankly, that I partially succeeded. I mean, there are moments in the movie that are very close to what I had envisioned and others that are a bit more far away. But overall, I’m happy.

GD: There is one moment you added that I really loved, the graveyard scene between Paul and Duke, which is not in the novel. What makes that moment essential for your version, your adaptation?

DV: I think that it was essential for me to dig a little bit more into the relationship between Leto and his son, Paul. I think that it’s important to bring the human relationship a little bit closer to our own sensibility of the 21st century, to the way that we can relate a little bit more. There’s so many things that are alien in the book that I wanted to make sure that emotionally, the audience would connect. I brought this idea of a cemetery because the discussion that they are having is about heritage, about the pressure of the past. I thought it was also very sad and melancholic to be in an environment, in a place where the only thing that they cannot bring with them from their planet is their dead. So it’s meant like a real farewell with a real and painful departure from their homeland, not being able to bring their loved ones that were in the ground. But that was very nicely dramatic.

GD: And I know you’ve done such great sci-fi movies in your career with “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.” Are there lessons that you learned on those films about the genre that you were able to apply?

DV: The idea that at the end of the day, the most important thing is the intimacy with the protagonist and camera. No matter how big the movie is, at the end of the day, it’s like you have to focus on the human adventure. In “Blade Runner,” it’s an existential crisis. In “Arrival,” we follow a woman’s relationship with death. It’s the existential things that people can relate to in order to follow the story from an emotional point of view, a subconscious point of view. And of course, I learned tremendously about realism in VFX during “Arrival” and world-building doing “Blade Runner” that tremendously helped me to do “Dune.”

GD: Yeah, and a lot of people in this when talking about this movie have talked about how you’ve kind of highlighted a lot of the female characters more and given them quite a bit of focus and depth that maybe they didn’t see. Is that accurate to you? Was that a conscious choice?

DV: It’s totally conscious. That’s the first decision we made. The first decision, in fact, was to make a movie in two parts, and then when my first discussion with Eric Roth about how to approach this first part, to find a key to open the door on the adaptation, I said the mindset was women. I wanted Eric to focus on the feminity of the novel and the female qualities of the novel at that. It’s a very masculine book, but there’s seeds of feminism that I wanted to focus on because I think that those are things that are the most interesting and the most relevant about the book, and it’s something that is just to do with my own sensibility, I thought, were the most interesting.

GD: And even that opening narration, which is famous in the book, is changed. You’ve changed that from Princess Irulan to Zendaya’s character, Chani. What was your thought process? What does that shift in focus to that character do?

DV: The book starts by saying something like, “Beginnings are very delicate times.” And I would say that the most difficult thing about this movie was it was definitively how to start the movie. There was the idea at first to start with the Gom Jabbar straight, but that was creating a lot of confusion. So I decided to add a kind of prologue for the people who knew nothing about the book to feel a little bit more welcome in the world. And the idea was to increase the connection with Zendaya’s character, Chani. Because of course, in this first part, she’s not very present, and the idea was to find opportunities to increase or to present onscreen her affiliation with Paul. Chani is like a parenthesis. She opens and she closes the movie, and I thought it would create a nice equilibrium if we were introduced in the movie with her voice.

GD: Another thing I love about the way you’ve presented this movie is that the scope of the book is so massive and so dense in its storytelling, and you present a lot of the lore and a lot of the rules of the world in a visual manner rather than expository dumps. So how do you go about finding the right balance between exposition and that more visual storytelling?

DV: Frankly, my dream was to make a movie without a single line, no words. Of course, that was not possible, but I hate expositions as any filmmaker does. I would say this, I like characters that are telling stories onscreen. It’s always interesting and says a lot of things about the storyteller. But I feel that that was the goal, is to try to express as much as possible in the very DNA of the environment so that fans of the book will recognize the world and the people who know nothing about this world will feel it, will be able to guess what are the basic rules without them being expressed in dialogues. I think it’s just more cinematic to do the approach this way.

GD: Well, before I let you go, we should mention, because it’s a two-part story and I can’t wait till we get to “Part Two” to see how you conclude it, but when you were looking at the book, was it difficult to find where you wanted to end the book, both at the points story-wise and also in terms of the emotion you’re ending on?

DV: I would say that, as I said earlier, the most difficult thing was the beginning. What are exactly the ingredients that are required in order to understand the basics of the story? But the end also was a moment. There were several alternatives where we would have ended the story, but that one felt by far the one that was giving us a proper arc for Paul. His arc was going from a boy to adulthood, and also, it felt proper in that whole dynamic and all the momentum of the movie. We could have ended the movie a bit later in the story. We tried, but it didn’t work at all because after that, what would happen is that Paul and Jessica would be introduced to the Fremen culture, and felt like a new chapter, like the beginning of something new and that feeling was unbearable after two hours and a half of the movie. So I worked hard with Jon Spaihts to find a way to complete Paul’s arc right at the beginning when he meets with the Fremen and then let them go in the desert as we follow the character that finally grew up, but at the same time lost everything and is just now a seed going into deep desert. So that is a promise for the future.

