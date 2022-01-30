Denis Villeneuve movies ranked worst to best: Where does ‘Dune’ fall on the list?

Canadian writer/director Denis Villeneuve initially made his mark on international audiences with a series of compelling character studies that were couched in audience-friendly film genres, whether crime dramas (“Prisoners”) or action thrillers (“Sicario”). In recent years, however, the acclaimed filmmaker has largely focused on telling his complex stories using science-fiction/fantasy, as with “Dune” and “Arrival.” This platform allows him to add an extra layer of visual wizardry to his work and has brought his craft to a whole new audience.

In the past dozen years or so, Villeneuve’s work has been acclaimed by critics and audiences around the world, as well as recognized by a wide array of guilds and critics groups. He has been nominated for the Best Director Oscar (“Arrival”), and was Golden Globe-nominated for his direction of “Dune.” In addition, he has been honored with two Directors Guild Award nominations (“Dune,” “Arrival”) as well as three BAFTA nominations (for “Incendies” and directing both “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049.”)

Choosing the 10 best Villeneuve films was easy because the filmmaker has only directed 10 movies. Ranking them, however, poses a much more daunting task. So let’s celebrate his filmography and raise a glass to toast the remarkable filmmaker by counting down his 10 best feature films. Tour our photo gallery above of Denis Villeneuve movies ranked worst to best.

In a way, it’s remarkable that Villeneuve’s adaptation of “Dune” exists at all. The source material, Frank Herbert‘s 1965 science-fiction cult classic, with its strange characters and elaborate world-building, was for years thought by many to be virtually unfilmable. A brave David Lynch took a whack at it in 1984 with unfortunate results, and Villeneuve has stepped up to the plate to give it another try. One not-so-small achievement if the his “Dune” is that its story actually makes sense: he and his co-writers pared away much of the book’s gobbledygook, creating a simpler through-line for the story. But it’s Villeneuve’s direction and his top-flight technical team that have created imagery for the screen that is at times downright breathtaking.

