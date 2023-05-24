‘Daisy Jones and the Six’s’ Denise Wingate on incorporating the book’s detailed costumes: ‘I just didn’t want to let anybody down’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Thanks to a hurricane, Denise Wingate had some down time while she was working another project when she first picked up Taylor Jenkins Reid‘s 2019 novel “Daisy Jones & the Six.” The costume designer devoured the book in one sitting and knew she just had to be part of the limited series adaptation.

“The producer, Mike Nelson, sent it to me and said, ‘I think you’ll really love this. Read it and tell me what you think.’ And I put the book down and said, ‘You gotta get me in the room. I love this so much. I gotta do it,'” Wingate tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “It felt like something that was perfect for me, being born and raised in L.A. and styled with a band and been on the road. It just felt very natural to me. It just felt like the perfect project I could get creative with.”

Told through a ’90s documentary framing device, “Daisy” follows the titular band as it rose to fame in the ’70s before abruptly parting ways after a sold-out show in 1977. Wingate immediately started creating a visual compendium to pitch to producers. “I took in for my very first meeting with Hello Sunshine and I think they were blown away that I did so much research.” While she came up with original looks, it was important to Wingate to also include some of the notable outfits that Reid describes in detail in the book, like an oversized men’s shirt that Daisy (Riley Keough) wears.

“I felt like if I didn’t do that, the fans would really, really be let down. For me, I just didn’t want to let anybody down. I know I would be expecting it. Those specific items, we worked in,” she says. “We had to do [the oversized men’s shirt]. It was in the script, there’s dialogue surrounding it. We just had to do it. It says in the book there’s a beautiful, ornately beaded Halston caftan that [Daisy] goes into the water with at the Chateau Marmont, which we had to build three of these intricately, hand-beaded, beautiful caftans to go in the water.”

Because the show spans multiple decades — it starts in Pittsburgh in the ’60s — Wingate had various real-life sartorial inspirations for the characters. For younger Daisy’s eclectic style, she looked to a young Linda Ronstadt. “She was just a powerhouse. She was always wearing short shorts and cowboy boots. She was awesome,” Wingate notes. “Watching footage of her in interview, she was amazing.”

As Daisy Jones & the Six blows up, Daisy morphs into a mini Stevie Nicks with flowy caftans — not necessarily surprising as the novel was inspired by Reid listening to Fleetwood Mac in her youth. In the finale, for what would turn out to be the band’s final performance, Daisy wears a shimmering floor-length gold caftan, an idea that came from Keough herself.

“Riley was very, very collaborative — all the actors were. By the time they had come to see me, I had done all the research, I had boards and boards of what I thought their characters were, and it gave them a jumping point. And they could say, ‘I really like this. Let’s try this,'” Wingate explains. “For that final scene, we were trying to figure out what would stand out and she called me one day and said, ‘Gold Dust Woman.’ I’m listening to ‘Gold Dust Woman.’ Let’s do something like that.’ So once we had the idea, then we could do the perfect outfit. It took a while. We tried many different versions, but that was a Halston gold lamé caftan that we cut in half down the middle and made into a cape. It was pretty fabulous.”

