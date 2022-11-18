How ‘Black Bird’ creator Dennis Lehane used the limited series to interrogate the male gaze [Exclusive Video Interview]

The acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Dennis Lehane has often tackled stories about complicated men and the criminal underworld, but up to a point. For instance, he doesn’t like serial killers or stories about prison. So when he first started reading James Keene’s true-crime memoir In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, the book didn’t seem like something he’d want to adapt. After all, it focuses on Keene’s stint in a federal prison, where he tried to get a suspected serial killer named Larry Hall to confess to his crimes.

“It wasn’t anything that I really warmed to until the very end when I thought, this is an interesting way into the male gaze,” Lehane tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our “Meet the Experts” showrunners panel.

And so, from there, “Black Bird” was born. The limited series, streaming now on Apple TV+, stars Taron Egerton as Keene, a drug dealer and alpha male who is offered the chance at freedom should he help the government collect evidence against Hall (played with chilling effect by Paul Walter Hauser).

“What I’ve said a bunch about the show is that everybody objectifies, I don’t care who you are. We all objectify. Men just seem to weaponize it, and a certain type of man. And so I wanted to look at where every man falls on the spectrum. Because we’re all capable of it. Where do we fall in the spectrum? And that became the journey that Jimmy goes on.”

Lehane, the author behind “Mystic River” and “Gone Baby Gone,” has spent his recent history adapting Stephen King novels like “The Outsider” and “Mr. Mercedes.” But “Black Bird” allowed him for the first time to interrogate the male gaze after years of conversations with other men.

“There’s something in the male animal that can never stop that impulse that we’re constantly needing to reproduce,” he says. “It doesn’t matter the circumstances, you could be in a burning building, in my opinion, a man could be in a burning building and as he’s about to be rescued, he can be like, ‘Oh, that firefighter. She’s cute.’ It’s just locked into our DNA. And so I started to think like, what is that?”

With “Black Bird” then, Lehane was able to tell the story with men on a variety of the spectrum – from the misogyny and violence of Hall, who is potentially responsible for the deaths of more than 40 women, to the cavalier attitude of Jimmy, whose journey makes up the heart of the story.

“I came to the end with this idea of Jimmy as a changed man and still flirting,” Lehane says of a final scene on “Black Bird” where Jimmy, having heard about Larry’s horrible crimes first-hand, is still unable to stop his impulses with the opposite sex. “Because he can’t help himself – like there’s only so much growth we can go through. And yet he is a changed man at the end and he’s never going to be quite the same. I think great hero journeys to me are always about the hero going up, they save society, but they themselves are fundamentally changed, and usually not in a good way. Like they can never come back from that fight with the dragon or whatever it is. So that’s Jimmy at the end – but he’s still got that instinct. He’s not capable of totally shutting it off.”

“Black Bird” is streaming now on Apple TV+.

