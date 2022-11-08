Derik Murray (‘Sidney’ producer) ‘struck gold’ partnering with Oprah Winfrey for Sidney Poitier documentary [Exclusive Video Interview]

“He was a part of this from the very beginning because it began in 2018,” declares producer Derik Murray while discussing his Apple TV+ documentary “Sidney,” which chronicles the incredible life and career of Oscar winner Sidney Poitier. “It was such a great honor sitting in his living room with Sidney and his wife Joanna and talking about the prospect and the potential opportunity to work together to make this film. The journey began shortly thereafter. Unfortunately for all of us, Sidney passed before this movie premiered.” The legendary movie star died on January 6, 2022. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The revealing documentary honors Poitier, the iconic actor, filmmaker and civil rights activist. It features interviews with Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, co-producer Oprah Winfrey and more.

“We struck gold,” Murray reveals. “Oprah had done an interview with Sidney about a decade ago. It was scheduled to be a couple-hour interview and it became an inspired session that lasted more than two days, which ended up rendering eight-plus hours of interview footage, just one-on-one with Sidney telling his story. That content, which had never been seen before, was instrumental in ensuring that his voice and his persona was front and center in telling his story. It was extraordinary to have him take us on his journey.”

Poitier’s upbringing on a small island in the Caribbean plays out with surprising stories from the star himself. “I was shocked by that,” Murray admits. “I first met Sidney Poitier, effectively, when I was an 11-year old boy in a movie theater, watching him on the big screen in ‘To Sir with Love,’ and I was completely blown away. He instantly became a hero to me. We got deep into his story, his upbringing, where he came from, Cat Island..and the fact that he was one of seven children. His mother and father were tomato farmers. He came from such a small, small world. His parents set his moral compass and set him on [his] path.”

“Sidney” is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

