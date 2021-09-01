‘Dexter: New Blood’: Everything to know about Season 9

A decade after Dexter Morgan sailed off into the sunset storm, he’s back and ready for some new blood. Showtime officially green-lighted a “Dexter” revival in October 2020, with the premiere date now set for November 7, 2021. Michael C. Hall is back, of course, as the adorably geeky Bay Harbor Butcher, aka the Miami, FL blood splatter analyst/serial killer who focuses his bloodlust on murdering other serial killers. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips is also back as an executive producer of the new episodes. Here’s everything to know about “Dexter: New Blood” Season 9 so far, including the cast and trailer.

How did “Dexter” end?

For those who gave up on Showtime’s drama series in the later seasons, you’ve come to the right place. The series finale of “Dexter” aired on September 22, 2013, with fans infamously unhappy with the controversial ending. Not long after his sister Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) found out he was really the Bay Harbor Butcher, she was shot and killed by psychopath Oliver Saxon (Darri Ingolfsson). Dexter blamed himself for the tragedy and stole Deb’s body out of the hospital, then dumped her into the ocean as he did all of his victims. He made a final call to his true love Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski), also a serial killer, and his young son Harrison (Jadon Wells), who were both escaping to Argentina to start a new life with him. However, Dexter realized everyone close to him ended up doomed, so he drove his boat into a hurricane. His friends and co-workers at the Miami Metro Police Department believed he perished in the storm, but the character was spotted some time later living a life of solitude as a lumberjack in Oregon.

When does “Dexter: New Blood” take place?

The upcoming ninth season is set approximately 10 years after the events of the finale. Dexter has said good riddance to Oregon (which should make fans happy) and is now living under the fake identity of Jim Lindsay, a local shopkeeper, in Iron Lake, New York.

Who are the returning cast members?

Sadly, there won’t be too many recognizable faces in the revival series. Only Hall (as Dexter), Carpenter (as Deb — above) and John Lithgow (as Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer) have been announced as returning at this time. Since Carpenter and Lithgow’s characters both perished on the main show (Trinity died in the Season 4 finale at the hands of Dexter), it’s likely they will only be appearing in flashbacks and/or visions.

What about the new cast members?

“New Blood” will welcome many fresh faces to the “Dexter” universe, including Clancy Brown as unofficial town mayor Kurt Caldwell, Julia Jones as Chief of Police Angela Bishop (above), Alano Miller as Logan, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan/Randall Lindsay, David Magidoff as Teddy, Jamie Chung as Molly and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach. Of note, Angela is Dexter’s new love interest in the small town of Iron Lake — sorry, Hannah!

Where was it filmed?

While the original eight seasons of the show filmed in the sunny locale of Long Beach, California (subbing in for Miami, Florida), the new episodes will have a notably chillier vibe as they filmed in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts (subbing in for Iron Lake, New York). Watch the official trailer:

How many episodes are there?

“Dexter: New Blood” will consist of 10 episodes, down slightly from the 12 episodes for each of the first eight seasons. It will air on Sunday nights beginning November 7, 2021. Marcos Siega has been announced as the director of the first six episodes. Costume designer Cat Thomas recently chatted with Gold Derby about what viewers can expect from this “really amazing season.”

“Dexter” Emmy history

The original series is a 24-time Emmy nominee and four-time winner. It prevailed for directing (Steve Shill), guest actor (Lithgow), main title design and picture editing. Hall received five consecutive Emmy nominations in Best Drama Actor (2008-12), while the show itself earned four bids for Best Drama Series (2008-11).