‘Dexter: New Blood’ trailer reveals how Michael C. Hall makes his return

Eight years after a polarizing series finale that left fans upset with how it wrapped things up, Showtime is getting back in the “Dexter” business. Coming in November is a 10-episode limited series, “Dexter: New Blood,” that brings the Michael C. Hall character back for what the show’s brain trust hopes is a more proper send-off.

“It took what will, in the end, have been almost a decade to have enough space to create storytelling opportunities that didn’t exist until now for it to feel right,” Hall told Entertainment Weekly in a new cover story published Thursday. “I had always hoped that something would come together that felt worth doing. And it did.”

Set in a fictional upstate New York town, the official trailer for “Dexter: New Blood” catches viewers up with the erstwhile vigilante serial killer. Now using an assumed identity, Dexter enjoys a quiet life where he works at a local fish and game store and dates the town’s sheriff. But when kids start to go missing, Dexter’s murderous streak resurfaces as well — as do visions of Deb (original series star Jennifer Carpenter), Dexter’s sister who died in the show’s series finale.

Here’s the official synopsis from Showtime: “Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.”

Hall has frequently discussed how disappointing the finale felt for fans and himself. In that last episode, Dexter fakes his own death after the death of Deb and retreats to a wilderness unknown to work as a lumberjack. According to the star, that part of the canon won’t be erased by “Dexter: New Blood,” but Hall hopes the limited series will satisfy unhappy viewers.

“I can appreciate how it was pretty dissatisfying for anyone who was hoping for something definitive or some sense of closure,” Hall told Entertainment Weekly. “The fact that maybe a less-than-savory taste was left in people’s mouths was something that bugged me, for sure.”

The original “Dexter” debut on Showtime in 2006 and was an immediate critical success and awards season favorite. “Dexter” received 24 total Emmy nominations and won four awards across the main ceremony and the Creative Arts Emmys. Its highest-profile victory was for John Lithgow in the Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the 2010 ceremony. Hall himself was nominated five times in eight seasons for playing the title character. The new show will likely compete in the limited series categories at the 2022 Emmys.

“Dexter: New Blood” debuts November 7 on Showtime.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions