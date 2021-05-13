‘Dickinson’ makeup artist Ande Yung and hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese-Allison discuss the evolution of Season 2 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Everything was more evolved in Season 2 of “Dickinson,” from the conflicts and interpersonal drama between the characters to the musical landscape to the hair and makeup.

“In Season 1 it was a little bit more of an introduction to the world. There was a cleanliness, there was a cleanness, it was simple,” makeup department head Ande Yung tells Gold Derby in a new interview. “It was getting to the root of all our characters’ stories. In Season 2, there was a lot of richness — I feel like the sets, the wardrobe, the hair, the makeup, started to lend themselves to more of a rich palette.”

“We got to play, we got to add a little bit more,” she says.

Yung and hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese-Allison worked together on both Season 1 and Season 2 of the Apple TV+ period drama, providing makeup and hair flourishes that help the series toe the line between the life and times of Emily Dickinson and the modern age.

“My take is always to use what they would have had palette-wise and color-wise in the period and then stretching it in little ways to make it more modern,” Yung says. “What helps so much is the music, the soundtrack, the language — that’s what really helps push it into the modern realm and I don’t want to distract from that with the makeup. So what I really try to do is stick to the palette they would have had and then take little inspiration [from today].”

In no episode is that better exemplified than “Split the Lark,” the season’s sixth installment, which brings Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) and the principal cast to a lavish opera performance.

“We were able to do a performance level of makeup. But there are so many intricacies,” Yung said of the episode. For research, she and Mazzarese-Allison spoke with Metropolitan Opera veterans and also looked at examples of stage hair and makeup that was possible in the 1800s. As Mazzarese-Allison explains, the resulting episode was the culmination of a large team effort.

“It took a lot of work. Lots more hair, a lot more wigs. We just stepped it up to a different level,” she says.

“Dickinson” Season 2 is available now on Apple TV+. Watch the full interview above.

