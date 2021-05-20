‘Dickinson’ production designer Neil Patel on perfecting the ‘luminous’ look and avoiding the dullness of the Victorian era [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We are going for something vibrant and almost psychedelic at some level,” reveals production designer Neil Patel about his distinctive, elaborate designs for the sophomore season of Apple TV+’s hit period comedy “Dickinson.” “We use the word ‘luminous,’ where we’re going for something that glows when it is lit for camera and trying to avoid any dull flatness that you might associate with the Victorian period,” he says.

We talked with Patel as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders. Watch our interview above.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Hailee Steinfeld (‘Dickinson’)

In “Dickinson,” Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld stars as poet Emily Dickinson, re-imagining the life and times of the literary icon as she rebels against the gender norms of 19th century America. The show is intentionally anachronistic in its language, tone and music, as it captures the spirit of her rebellious poetry for a contemporary audience.

Over the course of the second season, Dickinson is given a chance at public recognition for her poetry as it explores how she grapples with the push and pull of fame and celebrity.

SEE Exclusive Video Interview: Michael Crow (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ costume designer)

While the show revels in bringing Dickinson into the twenty-first century, Patel’s brief is still to ground the show’s look and feel in something that resembles the Victorian age, but on a more amped-up level with a bright color palette and unexpected textural flourishes. Patel was also tasked with adding to the show’s existing sets with new sets as the show’s narrative moved beyond Dickinson’s home.

“The big challenge in season 2 for me, besides maintaining the incredibly beautiful designs established in season 1, was to really expand the world,” he explains. “In season 1 we’re mostly in the homestead Amherst and in season 2 we built an entirely new set, which historically was built for Emily Dickinson’s brother Austin and compared to the federal style New England homestead, this is a much more flamboyant, elaborate almost nouveau-riche at the time Victorian-Italian villa.

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominees through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions