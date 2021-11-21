Why Dickon Hinchliffe’s score for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter sounds so surprising [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter” opens in media res, with Leda (played by former Best Actress winner Olivia Colman) stumbles onto a beach at night before collapsing in front of the crashing waves. The film will reveal how she ended up there throughout its running time, but a sign that things won’t play out as expected comes almost immediately: As Leda lies in the sand, composer Dickon Hinchliffe’s jazzy score explodes on the soundtrack, audio proof “The Lost Daughter” likely won’t adhere to rules or assumptions.

“One of the first things Maggie said, she had this concept and she didn’t know if it would work: the music would be like a found record, like a vinyl album from the past, a vintage one from the ‘50s or ‘60s. You’d put it on to play and it would somehow magically work with the film and be its film score,” Hinchliffe says in an interview with Gold Derby for our “Meet the Experts” composers panel.

“It’s a great idea and got me going in terms of writing thematically and writing in a way that I was writing music that could exist outside the film, like a record, which was a really interesting approach,” he adds. “The whole process developed from there. It’s a combination of that approach combined with that she wanted a vintage and analog sound. She almost shot it like an old french or Italian film, but the themes of the film are not the kind of films dealt with in the ‘50s or ‘60s. That’s what makes it such interesting friction at work there.”

Based on the book by Elena Ferrante, “The Lost Daughter” focuses on Leda, an academic on holiday in Greece, and her increasingly strained interactions with a brass New York family. Meanwhile, flashbacks show Leda (played by Jesse Buckley) as a young parent with two daughters. Gyllenhaal wrote the adaptation and makes her feature debut as a director with the film, which has received strong reviews before its bow on Netflix later this year.

“Although it’s her first film as director, she’s incredibly experienced in terms of filmmaking,” Hinchliffe says. “She’s been on sets all her life. She’s an amazing actress and her family as well — her parents are directors and scriptwriters. So it was really funny: I didn’t know what to expect but it didn’t feel like this was her first film. She felt very experienced. But at the same time, she had a freshness about her because it was her first film that was exciting to work with.”

“The Lost Daughter” is out in limited release in December before arriving on Netflix on December 31.

