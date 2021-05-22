Director Anthony Rich on the ‘alternate, wonderful world’ of ‘Call Me Kat’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“To be a part of a show where it’s this kind of alternate, wonderful world was just thrilling,” declares Anthony Rich about the new Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat.” Rich directed three episodes of the freshman comedy, which stars Mayim Bialik as a thirtysomething single proprietor of a local “cat cafe,” which was just renewed for a second season. The series marks a reunion of sorts for Rich and Bialik — Rich worked with the actress for 12 years on “The Big Bang Theory.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Rich above.

Rich came to the show through his connection to Bialik and her fellow “Big Bang” star Jim Parsons (both are executive producers of “Call Me Kat”). Rich prepared for his interview with creator Darlene Hunt by binge-watching “Miranda,” the acclaimed British sitcom upon which “Call Me Kat” is based. “I fell in love with it,” he exclaims. “I was just buzzing to just be a part of it. And I’ve known Mayim for years and just envisioning her in this roll gave me goosebumps.”

The role of Kat is markedly different than that of Amy Farrah-Fowler on “Big Bang,” which earned Bialik four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice Awards. However, Rich argues that the actress is the perfect embodiment of this particular character. “It’s just who she is as a person,” he argues. “There’s this kind of silliness and fun and you just want to sit down and talk to her.” Rich says that that sense of joy permeates the set and is a major factor in the show’s success. “It’s just like lightning in a bottle,” he explains. “I just always would go to work with a huge smile on my face. It was just magical.”

Rich is the son of legendary Emmy-winning director John Rich, whose credits include “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “All in the Family.” However, the younger Rich was always determined to make his own way in the business. “I always had a personal point of pride that I’m going to earn this spot,” he says. “That’s why I did want to work harder and be prepared and show up prepared. So it was really important to me to learn the craft. I spent years climbing the ladder and it’s been actually terrific because I walk on a soundstage and I can look at a person and I know what their job is, and I know if they’re doing it well because nine times out of ten, I’d probably done the job.”

