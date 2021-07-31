What to watch on Disney+: See “The Mandalorian” episode Giancarlo Esposito submitted in Emmy race

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Giancarlo Esposito is entering “The Mandalorian” episode “The Rescue” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. If you want to know what to watch on Disney+ this weekend, it’s an important episode to see (or revisit) because all Emmy voters promise to watch it before they check off their ballots.

It’s rare that sci-fi or fantasy genres get the appreciation they deserve at those snobbish industry awards like the Emmys and the Oscars, but “The Mandalorian” pulled off a supernova blast with this year’s Emmy nominations, earning 24. Even better: Those bids were spread over all the key categories you usually need to nab if you want to win Best Drama Series. Believe it or not, “The Crown” can be toppled.

Esposito’s episode “The Rescue” streamed December 18 and was the eighth episode of the second season for the Disney+ show. In this season finale, the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) defeats a Dark Trooper and ejects the rest into space. He then takes on Moff Gideon (Esposito) with the beskar speer and overpowers him, becoming the new owner of the Darksaber.

This year marks the fifth career Emmy nomination for Esposito with no wins so far. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against “The Handmaid’s Tale” stars O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) and Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”).

