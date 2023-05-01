Djouliet Amara (‘The Big Door Prize’): ‘It’s strange to think I get to play pretend all day and get paid for it’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Djouliet Amara (pronounced “Juliet,” the “D” is silent) never thought she would become an actor. That wasn’t really part of the plan. But three years into her acting career, the Winnipeg, Ontario native finds herself as a regular on a series (the quirky comedy/sci-fi/mystery “The Big Door Prize” on Apple TV+) that’s already been renewed for a second season. And she’s drawing raves for her work, with one critic calling her “a real revelation.” “It’s strange to think I get to play pretend all day and get paid for it. That’s really what it feels like. I’ve followed what my heart has told me to do, and the universe has kind of rewarded me. It’s honestly such a blessing.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Big Door Prize” comes from David West Read, an Emmy-winning exec producer on “Schitt’s Creek,” and tells the story of a small town that’s forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. It stars Chris O’Dowd as Dusty Hubbard, a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, who watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions based on the machine’s printouts, and is forced to question whether he’s as happy as he once imagined. Amara portrays his daughter Trina Hubbard. a bright, sarcastic teen “who is enduring a quarter-life crisis as her parents are enduring a midlife one,” Amara says.

“I’m just in loved with Trina,” she adds. “You meet her at a point in her life where she’s just experienced a horrific tragedy, the death of her boyfriend. So she’s going through her grieving and her mourning process trying to figure things out…I just love this girl. I love the way she’s written. I love the dark comedy aspect of her. She’s so fun to play. I’ve brought a lot of the absurdity in my own life to ground Trina’s reality and truth.”

No one could have expected that this is where life would lead for Amara, least of all her. The child of refugees (her parents were from Russia and Sierra Leone) who moved to Canada, they settled when Djouliet was a little girl in an apartment in a smalltown in Canada. “We arrived with really nothing,” she recalls. “At first, there was no furniture, and I slept on a mattress on the floor. I have vivid memories of that. But everything was fun. Everything was playful. My mom and dad were very young, and we grew up together.”

Amara’s first love as a child was dancing. “There was a dance studio nearby, and my mom and dad could afford to put me in one class a week in ballet,” Amara remembers. “The woman who owned the studio was very sweet and caring and saw talent in me, so she let me dance at her studio all throughout the week as long as I could compete for her studio. So I grew to develop this huge love of dance that felt like my saving grace.” She was good enough to win a dance scholarship to train in Paris for a summer, and while there it was suggested she try out for the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York. She did, and won a spot with the troupe.

Switching from dance to acting in 2020, Amara found immediate success, landing guest spots in shows including “Riverdale” and “Superman & Lois” and a heftier role in the Netflix miniseries “Devil in Ohio.” “The biggest adjustment for me was getting used to the cameras rather than the stage, but it was pretty quick,” she says. “It was really mostly about finding my voice. I’m used to telling stories through using my body, and it was really just the shift to how I was going to say things with my words.” And when a touch of Imposter Syndrome afflicted her, Amara stresses, “I’m learning (that success) is just my purpose and not to question it. I struggled with coming to terms with that until very recently, when I was told nothing that happens to us is accidental. Now, I believe that.”

“The Big Door Prize” streams over Apple TV+.

