RSVP now for August 3: Documentary/Nonfiction Emmy nominees for ‘Allen v. Farrow,’ ‘Boys State,’ ‘City So Real,’ ‘The Social Dilemma,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Six top documentarians and producers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2021 Emmy nominees. Each person from the documentaries and nonfiction program will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 3, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our contributing editor Charles Bright and a group chat with Charles and all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Emmy nominees:

“Allen v. Farrow”: Kirby Dick

Synopsis: A look behind the years of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving his 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow.

“Boys State”: Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

Synopsis: A thousand 17-year-old boys from Texas join together to build a representative government from the ground up.

“City So Real”: Steve James

Synopsis: This complex portrait of contemporary Chicago delivers a deep, multifaceted look into the soul of a quintessentially American city.

“The Social Dilemma”: Jeff Orlowski

Synopsis: Explores the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on their own creations.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: Tom Campbell

Synopsis: RuPaul and a team of judges search for America’s next drag superstar.

